Don’t risk contamination

In food and beverage (F&B) production facilities around the world, cleaning and sanitisation are just as vital to an organisation’s success as the taste and texture of the products they produce. Although cleaning adds no direct value to a product, the cost of failing to do it properly can be enormous, both in terms of company reputation and the risk of spreading potentially deadly illnesses.

Even when working hard to operate in compliance with the strictest standards, F&B producers are forced to recall thousands of products each year, typically for one of three reasons: undeclared allergens (such as the presence of milk, wheat, peanuts or soy that don’t appear on the label); pathogens like E.coli, salmonella or listeria; or physical contamination.

Sanitation design is critical to all F&B processing operations, but especially to those handling dairy, meat and poultry products because cultures and other organisms can easily contaminate other products processed using the same line. Preventing outbreaks of food-borne illnesses demands that processors establish and follow comprehensive cleaning and sanitation protocols and schedules. However, although cleaning is crucial, it tends to be extremely time consuming. It has been estimated that, on average, 20 per cent of a F&B plant’s day is spent cleaning equipment.

Every surface in a processing line requires regular decontamination, even those that might seem unlikely to come into direct contact with product, such as wallmount housings and free-standing enclosures that protect the line’s mechanical and electrical control equipment. In order to withstand the harsh cleaning chemicals, high-pressure hot water and steam often required for disinfection, a growing number of mechanical engineers and plant operators are specifying stainless steel housings and enclosures for their facilities, such as Rittal’s Hygienic Design (HD) stainless steel enclosures. These are designed to prevent corrosion from frequent wash-downs and allow for shorter cleaning times while using less water and fewer chemicals.

