How this distribution business grew by 400 per cent since switching systems

We sat down with Amy Turner, ICT & Procurement Manager at Pro Seafoods to find out how switching to a cloud ERP solution like Wiise has helped grow their business, save costs and invest in areas of growth.

What does Pro Seafoods do?

We’re a seafood distributor, but at a more detailed level, we’re resource managers. We buy seafood direct from the boats, from the fishermen, from the farms—right from the source— and bring it into the market. We don’t supply people that most companies have heard of. We are the company that sits behind all the big wholesalers. We supply Australia wide, except for Tasmania at the moment. And we have a large focus on local, Australian seafood. But we also import for a couple of product lines.

Quality, ethics and the environment are important to you. You need to be quite sure of where things are coming from. Why did you turn to cloud ERP to help manage this process?

We were growing faster than we could handle. When I started with the business two years ago, I was brought on primarily to streamline the whole company. There were three admin staff and one salesperson, and we had two main product lines. It involved dozens of Excel spreadsheets and emails a day, and things would get lost. We’d have issues and it was all very manual.

We wanted to grow and bring in more product lines. We wanted to start importing products. And now we want to export products. But we couldn’t do that when we were tracking inventory and sales on an Excel spreadsheet. It was just too open to error.

By the time we implemented Wiise, we had a team of five. And probably 80% of our time was administration. After we moved to Wiise and got rid of all our spreadsheets, and we were able to reverse that. Right now, it’s 20% administration, and our salesman can focus on sales. He can be on the road all day every day and still send out invoices.

I used to sit there and manage the inventory and make sure the stock was where it was supposed to be. But now I can do things like getting AQIIS approval so we can go to export. We’ve been able to focus on areas we were hired for, rather than just administration.

Has Wiise made other differences to the business?

It has given us better visibility over what we’re doing. Before, we used MYOB to manage financials, and we couldn’t really see how much we were spending on transport, cold storage or packaging. Wiise has given us the ability to look at costs in detail. Let’s say prawns are $15 a kilo, and we sell for $20 a kilo (I am making those numbers up). But say we spend $1.50 on cartons and $1 on transport and 20 cents on internal costs. So our profit margin is $1. It has really given us greater insight into that. We’ve got more detail and we understand where we sit in the market a little bit better.

And because we now have a true understanding of costs, we can set our prices more appropriately. If we need to get rid of a line that isn’t moving and it costs us a fortune in storage, we know where our lines are. We know the point at which we’re going to lose money. So, it’s given us a better understanding of our business.

One thing Wiise really helped with, especially in the COVID world, is we can be totally independent of each other without affecting the other person and without overriding the other person’s data. Even before COVID we were all in and out of the office. Our director was overseas for six months of the year. And our finance manager worked from home. We used SharePoint to manage all our files, and sometimes they wouldn’t sync, and we’d lose data. Now, we can just jump in and do what we need. Our director can see the high-level data, the profit and loss and the balance sheet and all of that, without getting bogged down in detail.

So it’s a different business now, from the one you described from two years ago?

Definitely! We used to have two product lines and sell probably 500 ton of sardines a year and maybe 50 ton of prawns a year. We’ve just finished prawn season, and we’ve sold almost 130 ton of product! That’s nearly triple what we were doing two years ago. And there’s only four of us now.

So you’re managing the business with fewer people?

Yes, we’ve been doing it with fewer people since Wiise went live, for a solid year now, and it works really well.

What you’ve just described is astounding. It almost shouldn’t be possible. It’s like you’ve got superpowers!

I agree. To grow the amount we have, with fewer staff, is amazing. My goal when I started was to get the business to a point where my job wasn’t needed anymore. Now I have a different job than when I started, but the goal was that the business shouldn’t need me to manage spreadsheets. Within the last year, we have got to that point. It’s so much more streamlined, and we’re so much more efficient. And that has allowed us to expand.

