Discover the story behind DHL’s award-winning inventory robot at CeMAT Australia 2022

What’s in store for manufacturers this July? Kent Rogers and Karl Brooks, colleagues with similar strengths in IT, created their inventory robot Meerkat Inventory after witnessing so many go-live and operational challenges created by inventory problems. The new mobile robots opened the way for small platforms to deliver solutions never before possible.

At about the same time, DHL began a discovery journey in the innovation sphere. The global board launched a program in late 2017 called Start-up Lab. It was charged with identifying then supporting ideas, which may not have been visible in the traditional management structure. The net was cast globally across all the divisions of DHL and the idea was to see what in-house innovations could be found.

Attend CeMAT Australia (free to attend) 19-21 July to hear first-hand from Rogers as he shares the wild ride Meerkat Inventory has been on over the past five years – from inception to go live. He will share the complexity and personal challenges of designing, building, testing and certifying a purpose-built industrial inventory management robot and why the finishing touches are so important. (You can’t expect a local stores person or inventory manager to understand how to make it work – they need to see simplicity and value in each solution, otherwise it may become an expensive ornament.)

After a pandemic-related pause, CeMAT Australia is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2018.

During 19-21 July 2022 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, attendees will see first-hand the latest logistics and warehousing technology and equipment.

This year, the CeMAT Australia conference will run over three days from the CeMAT Knowledge Theatre located adjacent to the showroom floor. Exploring the theme Beyond resilience – rethinking, reinforcing and reconnecting the supply chain, experts will share success stories, research, predictions and insights. Sub-topics include Industry 4.0; IIoT; digitisation; automation; the impact of online shopping; the influence of consumer loyalty on the supply chain; rethinking supply chain configuration and networks; sustainability; safety and labour shortages.

