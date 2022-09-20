Be inspired by Rittal’s new Blue e+ S cooling units in smaller output categories of 300 – 1000 W, featuring a brand-new design, extended smart functions and even faster processes, thanks to their smart service concept.

Become more sustainable with Rittal

Sustainability is crucial – Blue e+ S cooling units help protect the environment while saving you money.

Rittal’s Blue e+ S cooling units are efficient and sustainable:

High energy efficiency: hybrid technology guarantees average energy savings of 75 per cent

Sustainable use of resources: speed-controlled components ensure optimum, targeted cooling which helps to extend the service life of the enclosure components

More environmentally friendly: refrigerant R-513A has a 56 per cent lower GWP rating

Become faster with Rittal

Time is a critical variable for every company – Blue e+ S cooling units can save time with engineering, planning, ordering and handling. Rittal’s Blue e+ S cooling units have greater flexibility at every level:

More flexible engineering, because all data is available in their Eplan Data Portal

More flexible planning and ordering, by configuring the enclosure and cooling on RiPanel

More flexible handling, because the serial number is printed on the packaging, so it is no longer necessary to unpack the product to find the serial number

More flexible calculation of the required climate control with the Therm software package

More flexible with global usability and unique multi-voltage capabilities and country-specific approvals (cUL Listed, cULus FTTA, CE & EAC)

Design fail-safe processes with Rittal

At every stage in the value chain, reliability is key. Blue e+ S cooling units offer maximum reliability, reduced maintenance and rapid usability:

More reliability: integrated condensate evaporation as standard with cooling units of 300 W or above

Enhanced fail-safeness: Avoid machine downtime with immediate identification of the device status via LED optical fibres, even from a distance (yellow = non-critical error; red = serious error)

Greater protection from external influences: a foamed-in seal guarantees high protection category of IP 55

More planning confidence: reliable availability and short delivery times for products and spares worldwide (standard products ex works)

Enhanced reliability: safe to use within the temperature range from -20 to +60 °C

Reduce your workload with Rittal

Focus on what’s truly important – planning, operation and assembly are easier with Blue e+ S cooling units. They are:

Easy to operate: intuitive operation via smart interfaces (NFC for app, USB connection for software updates and services, display)

Easy to maintain: reduce maintenance work with easy access for servicing and straightforward replacement of components

Easy to plan: streamlined planning thanks to uniform square mounting cut-outs for all installation types (external mounting or full internal mounting)

Easy to design: optimum parameterisation and selection with useful tools such their Therm software

Easy to assemble: optimised handling and time-saving assembly with their handy tools

Rittal’s entire range of Blue e+ S cooling units can be viewed here.