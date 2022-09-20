Be inspired by Rittal’s new Blue e+ S cooling units in smaller output categories of 300 – 1000 W, featuring a brand-new design, extended smart functions and even faster processes, thanks to their smart service concept.
Become more sustainable with Rittal
Sustainability is crucial – Blue e+ S cooling units help protect the environment while saving you money.
Rittal’s Blue e+ S cooling units are efficient and sustainable:
- High energy efficiency: hybrid technology guarantees average energy savings of 75 per cent
- Sustainable use of resources: speed-controlled components ensure optimum, targeted cooling which helps to extend the service life of the enclosure components
- More environmentally friendly: refrigerant R-513A has a 56 per cent lower GWP rating
Become faster with Rittal
Time is a critical variable for every company – Blue e+ S cooling units can save time with engineering, planning, ordering and handling. Rittal’s Blue e+ S cooling units have greater flexibility at every level:
- More flexible engineering, because all data is available in their Eplan Data Portal
- More flexible planning and ordering, by configuring the enclosure and cooling on RiPanel
- More flexible handling, because the serial number is printed on the packaging, so it is no longer necessary to unpack the product to find the serial number
- More flexible calculation of the required climate control with the Therm software package
- More flexible with global usability and unique multi-voltage capabilities and country-specific approvals (cUL Listed, cULus FTTA, CE & EAC)
Design fail-safe processes with Rittal
At every stage in the value chain, reliability is key. Blue e+ S cooling units offer maximum reliability, reduced maintenance and rapid usability:
- More reliability: integrated condensate evaporation as standard with cooling units of 300 W or above
- Enhanced fail-safeness: Avoid machine downtime with immediate identification of the device status via LED optical fibres, even from a distance (yellow = non-critical error; red = serious error)
- Greater protection from external influences: a foamed-in seal guarantees high protection category of IP 55
- More planning confidence: reliable availability and short delivery times for products and spares worldwide (standard products ex works)
- Enhanced reliability: safe to use within the temperature range from -20 to +60 °C
Reduce your workload with Rittal
Focus on what’s truly important – planning, operation and assembly are easier with Blue e+ S cooling units. They are:
- Easy to operate: intuitive operation via smart interfaces (NFC for app, USB connection for software updates and services, display)
- Easy to maintain: reduce maintenance work with easy access for servicing and straightforward replacement of components
- Easy to plan: streamlined planning thanks to uniform square mounting cut-outs for all installation types (external mounting or full internal mounting)
- Easy to design: optimum parameterisation and selection with useful tools such their Therm software
- Easy to assemble: optimised handling and time-saving assembly with their handy tools
Rittal’s entire range of Blue e+ S cooling units can be viewed here.