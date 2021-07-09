Digi-Key Electronics enhances online returns and order issues portal

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has launched an enhanced online returns and order issues portal for customers.

The updated portal offers a more user-friendly model that allows international customers to fully self-service returns including printing return shipping labels, making corrections, submitting part shortage requests, and resolving order issues.

Digi-Key customers, both guests and registered users, can access the enhanced returns portal by providing the email address, invoice number, and zip code associated with their order. Users will then be able to describe the reason for their return or the part issue, along with the option to provide photos, and print a return shipping label.

“This revamped user experience is designed to make it easier than ever for customers to take care of returns and resolve order issues,” said Marie Sander, customer service manager at Digi-Key.

“The ability for customers to make returns with fewer clicks helps expedite the customer service experience, without losing the personalised touch Digi-Key provides, just one of the ways we continue constantly enhancing the customer service experience.”

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorised global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers.

In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more.

Additional information and access to the world’s broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting Digi-Key’s website and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.