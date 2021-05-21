Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been recognised by Bourns for 30 years of engagement in a successful business relationship.

Bourns is a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and integrated solutions, targeted for high-growth industries including computers, telecommunications, automotive and portable electronics

The recognition of such a long-standing partnership is further evidence of Digi-Key’s commitment to the Bourns brand, as well as Digi-Key’s dedication to all supplier partners. Digi-Key is an effective and experienced distribution partner that dedicates its resources and expertise to each valued partner.

“We are very proud to have partnered with Bourns for the past three decades,” says Jason Simoneau, director of supplier business development for Digi-Key. “We were a different company 30 years ago, and Bourns took a chance on a small distributor doing things so differently in the market. We are grateful for their trust in us 30 years ago and we greatly appreciate the continued partnership as both brands have grown significantly in the last 30 years. We are looking forward to celebrating more milestones in the future with the Bourns team.”

Bourns is a leading brand in the design, manufacture and sale of electronic components and integrated solutions. As an industry innovator, Bourns targets product development at high-growth industries such as computers, telecommunications, automotive, and portable electronics. Digi-Key supports the full portfolio offered by Bourns from chip inductors to humidity sensors.

“Our successful partnership with Digi-Key has certainly stood the test of time where both companies have grown and prospered through our collaboration. What began as an initial sales relationship 30 years ago has expanded into the global distribution network Bourns highly values today,” said Kelly Vogt, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Bourns, Inc. “On behalf of Bourns, we are thrilled to mark this significant milestone with Digi-Key and look forward to our continued mutual success for many, many years to come.”

