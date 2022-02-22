Defence combines with industry

INDO PACIFIC 2022 will take place at Sydney’s International Convention Centre on 10-12 May, hosting key players from Defence, government and industry under one roof.

For three days in May 2022 Sydney’s International Convention Centre will host the largest single gathering of maritime defence, government and industry key players in the region, as part of the INDO PACIFIC 2022 International Maritime Exposition.

INDO PACIFIC 2022 will combine high level defence and industry conferences, including the Royal Australian Navy’s Sea Power Conference and industry’s IMC 2022 International Maritime Conference, with an industry exhibition that in its previous “PACIFIC 2019” iteration featured more than 650 participating exhibitor companies. It will include formal business-to-business and business-to-government networking systems, programs highlighting and rewarding Australian innovation, and events aimed at assisting Australia’s exports.

INDO PACIFIC 2022 is the latest iteration of the event formerly known as PACIFIC. Renowned as one of the world’s most successful biennial international maritime expositions over 11 events and more than two decades, PACIFIC was renamed INDO PACIFIC in 2020 to more closely align with Australia’s regional stance.

The 2019 event featured 48 major conferences and symposia, attracting more than 650 participating exhibitor companies from around the world and more than 21,000 attendances across three days, including 182 civil and military delegations from 48 nations.

INDO PACIFIC 2022 will once again feature the Royal Australian Navy’s Sea Power Conference, this year exploring the broad theme ‘The Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain in the 21st Century – A Commonality of Purpose’ and will focus on Australia and the Indo Pacific, Grey Zone operations at sea and the Maritime Ecosystem (industry, technology and education).

The wider Sea Power Conference program will also include the King-Hall History Conference and Navy Enlisted Leadership Conference.

Naval conferences will share the venue with commercial and civil forums staged by prime contractors and organisations such as the Australian Association for Uncrewed Systems, Maritime Industry Australia Limited, Engineers Australia, The Royal Institution of Naval Architects and The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology. Presentations will span the use of unmanned vehicles in the maritime domain, increasing environmental regulation for shipping, maritime safety, commercial shipbuilding and sustainment, new technologies, and the role of digitisation in vessel management and operation.

They will also focus on the strategies, technologies and industry capability that will play a critical role in the Royal Australian Navy’s programs to acquire or introduce a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, nine Hunter-class frigates and 12 Arafura-class offshore patrol vessels. Upgrades to existing platforms will include an enhanced long-range strike capability, along with associated electronics and communications systems, sensors and munitions.

As a magnet for industry, INDO PACIFIC 2022 will also feature symposia and presentations from enabling organisations and government agencies, industry associations and global supply chain prime contractors seeking suppliers. For small business, INDO PACIFIC 2022 is a major opportunity to engage with prime contractors.

The event will honour Australian companies innovating in the maritime space, with the INDO PACIFIC Innovation Awards and encourage new players through the Innovation Pitchfest.

The mission of the INDO PACIFIC 2022 International Maritime Exposition is to provide a promotional platform and forum for constructive engagement within the Australian and international industry, defence and civil maritime communities. The event is presented with strong support from the Australian Government through the Department of Defence and particularly the Royal Australian Navy, with the New South Wales Government as a key sponsor.

“Since the inaugural PACIFIC International Maritime Exposition in 2000, the 11 biennial PACIFIC events held to date have seen PACIFIC (now INDO PACIFIC) firmly established as an essential hub for topical discussion of issues affecting naval and commercial maritime strategy, industry and technology,” said Ian Honnery, CEO of INDO PACIFIC organiser AMDA Foundation Limited.

“INDO PACIFIC has become a key platform for engagement between naval defence and commercial maritime industries, government and defence leaders, researchers and academia from Australia, the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

“INDO PACIFIC 2022 will come at a critical time in Australia’s maritime history as our commercial shipping industry regenerates in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Royal Australian Navy responds to dynamic regional issues. It will illustrate key elements of the unprecedented investment in Australia’s maritime defence capabilities announced as part of the 2020 Force Structure Plan, including the regeneration and expansion of Australian Defence Force maritime fleet through the naval shipbuilding enterprise.

“Our civil maritime industry is facing great challenges in the face of economic and environmental issues, and once again INDO PACIFIC will provide an ideal platform to discuss these challenges, and the great steps the industry is taking with new technologies and systems to deal with them.

“Underpinning both communities is the broad and varied network of industries designing, building and maintaining the vessels, equipment and services that will deliver the required capability for decades to come.

“There is no better time to bring these communities together, to encourage the engagement and debate which is fundamental to devising and executing effective strategy for both the civil and defence maritime community.”

The INDO PACIFIC 2022 International Maritime Exposition will take place at Sydney’s International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour, from 10-12 May 2022. www.indopacificexpo.com.au