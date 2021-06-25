Customised Marine Solutions from Bonfiglioli

Answering to the needs of the maritime industry, Bonfiglioli delivers customised solutions for the docking and mooring division of Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure’s operation in Melbourne.

Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation is the world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fender systems, docking and mooring, navigation and piloting solutions as well as oil and gas transfer safety systems.

With over 50 years’ experience in providing cutting-edge docking and mooring solutions all over the world, Trelleborg works with specifiers to deliver best fit solutions for specific applications to maximize durability and reliability, whilst minimizing downtime and whole life costs. “From oil terminals operating in sub-zero temperatures, to LNG terminals in the tropics, Trelleborg has the pedigree in all onshore and offshore applications to ensure our customers have the solution they need to optimize their operations,” comments Nick Labrosse, Sales and Marketing Director (Docking and Mooring).



Bonfiglioli Comes Aboard

Danie de Vries, State Manager for Bonfiglioli (Victoria, Tasmania, and South Australia) explains that Bonfiglioli’s relationship with Trelleborg spans more than a decade and continues to grow from strength to strength.

“Bonfiglioli supplies gearboxes focused on capstan winches to Trelleborg. These winches are designed to retrieve the docking lines and guide large shipping vessels into the docking position,”

Speaking to the range on offer, Danie says: “Bonfiglioli’s extensive range of quality products are designed to meet the needs of the maritime industry. While our company was born largely out of a need for geared motors in the packaging industry, we have grown extensively over the past 65 years and currently have many heavy-duty marine installations all over the world – and right here in Australia.”

The Challenge and The Solution

One of the challenges faced in this application is that of mounting integration with Bonfiglioli’s gearboxes.

“Naturally, the pressure in applications like these leaves no room for error. The parts used undergo rigorous wear and must be able to withstand the salt and other harsh conditions that they are exposed to,” says Danie.

As a solution, Bonfiglioli supplied custom mounting flanges to better suite Trelleborg’s Capstan Winch design. “Trelleborg now enjoys a customised, in-house streamlined supply chain solution that can provide a design for any size and capstan.” adds Danie.

“We enjoy a great working relationship with Bonfiglioli. The reliability of the gearboxes to work in the harsh environments we demand is of key importance. Safety in these applications is paramount so we need to know we have a gearbox we can rely on. Bonfiglioli provides us with this reassurance time and time again,” Nick Labrosse concludes.