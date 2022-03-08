Customers stand to benefit from ‘One Motion’

The move to transition and consolidate all the Australian-based businesses owned by Motion Asia Pacific into one singular business – Motion Australia – will translate to better services for customers in the agricultural and food and beverage industries, say industry experts.

“What’s exciting about this model, is that it will improve our product and service offering to customers under the ‘One Motion’, giving them better access to all of our active business streams, which each bring a specific set of skills, products and market-leading culture to the Paddock to Plate industries,” enthuses Grant Gray, who is the General Manager of National Sales at Motion Australia.

“Having these businesses integrated and streamlined under the one banner – whether it be solutions in fluid transfer, sealing, power transmission, bearings, fastening or engineering – simplifies how customers do business with us, and will significantly improve our ability to cater to all their industrial needs.”

The businesses that will now operate under Motion Australia include AIP, BSC, CBC, Cram, Hardy Spicer, Seal Innovations, Sealing Solutions, SpecFast, Walterscheid and WebsterBSC. Grant says that while customers have historically been aware of the businesses, they may not have made the connection that they fall under the same organisation.

“We can now have discussions with our customers about other areas we can help them with. For example, in an agricultural application where we’ve traditionally supplied bearings or power transmission products, we can now offer hydraulics, specialty plastics, sealing solutions, a whole gamut of products and services that they may not have realised we had,” he elaborates.

“We also have a clear line of sight on our supply chain, which enables us to work with our customers on delivering what they need. For agriculture this means we can help ensure they’ve got supply of spares for harvesting equipment, which has been critical for bumper cropping seasons. The move to ‘One Motion’ will enhance and strengthen our supply chain even further.”

