Continuously innovating silo manufacturing plant best in its field

Ahrens’ local silo manufacturing line at Sheaoak Log goes against the grain to provide complete package for farmers.

Bucking a national decline in Australian manufacturing, Ahrens have made significant investments in their local silo manufacturing facility and are proud to offer their industry-leading Australian made silo line.

Ahrens silo production plant located at Sheaoak Log in South Australia features state-of-the-art technology and innovation, utilising steel fabricated in-house at Ahrens’ steel fabrication facility just down the road at Kingsford, to truly offer a high quality Australian made product.

Ahrens flat bottom silos are engineered to Australian conditions and standards for rural and commercial applications with a wide range of unload systems and aeration options. They are then able to be flat packed to send to even the most regional and remote sites, where they are installed by our experienced site erection teams.

Their investment in local manufacturing means shorter lead times and has greatly enhanced their competitiveness with overseas markets. The appeal to agribusinesses has been demonstrated with orders up 300 per cent from the previous year. One significant project was Ahrens’ partnership with T-Ports to provide three 8,300 tonne flat bottom silos for the design and construction of an impressive export grain terminal located at the Lucky Bay port in South Australia.

Ahrens’ design offers guaranteed sealing throughout GasLock system and because they stand behind the quality of their product, they are able to offer an industry leading five year warranty.

With their flat bottom range of silos from 800 to 8,500 tonnes, Ahrens continues to refine and improve their design to be competitive on a global scale. With a particular focus on improving and standardising manufacturing processes, Ahrens remains number one in rural infrastructure, a trusted Australian owned and made silo manufacturer that builds every silo to Australian conditions.

With silos built in their local facilities and delivered either fully assembled or ready for site construction, Ahrens can offer a range of silo storage solutions to fit every rural need. From transportable to site constructed silos, Ahrens work with their customers to ensure they are satisfied with a high quality product that suits their application.

Learn about the Ahrens difference, visit www.ahrens.com.au/man.