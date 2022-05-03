Have you considered Edge computing infrastructure solutions for food production facilities?

The food and beverage industry is at something of a crossroads. While today’s producers may not view themselves as being at the forefront of the IT infrastructure conversation, food and beverage companies in a modern production landscape are also tech companies. The ability to gather, sort, retrieve, and act on data as quickly as possible is a necessity for producers to be proactive to consumer demands and behaviour, compliant with safety regulations and guidelines, and competitive via optimised processes and workflows.

Edge computing is rapidly increasing the ways in which companies leverage their IT infrastructure. By bringing networks closer to the points where actual data is located, companies around the globe are deploying IoT products and solutions to integrate sensors, optimise IT systems, analyse data, and make decisions in real-time to reduce latency, energy consumption, and operational costs.

Common uses of edge computing can put sensitive IT equipment in harsh operating conditions that require durable, reliable, and turnkey solutions to protect critical data, reduce the possibility of disruption or breakdown, and simplify installation.

Rittal’s edge computing solutions and modular data centre solutions provide protection, dependability, and ease of installation for use in non-traditional IT environments.

For more information about these solutions from Rittal, click here.