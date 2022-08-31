A complete solution for compressed air, gas production and power generation

CAPS Australia has launched the new Ingersoll Rand RM Series of oil flooded rotary screw compressors. Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out the range of benefits the series offers manufacturers.
Australian manufacturers know that maintaining a high- quality supply of compressed
air throughout a huge number of their processes across the plant is as critical as any of the other utilities. Not only does the air need to be of the required quality, the systems which provide it need to be reliable for their entire lifetime. Energy efficiency is also a crucial factor to consider due to the demanding usage requirements in the manufacturing environment.
With over 42 years of providing proven compressed air solutions to this segment, CAPS understands all of these elements.
CAPS Australia is a privately owned and proud Australian company intent on remaining at the forefront of compressed air, gas generation and power generation solutions. It serves the manufacturing, mining, food and beverage, wastewater treatment, construction, oil and gas and more industries nationally and internationally.
With over four decades of experience under its belt, CAPS delivers innovative turnkey solutions – offering the widest range of industrial air compressors and power generation solutions in Australia, including centrifugal blowers, compressed air dryers, pressure vessels, industrial generators and renewables.
With ten branches located nationwide, the company focuses on making it easy
to get in touch with its knowledgeable team and get expert advice to ensure the right product is purchased for specific requirements.
Ingersoll Rand RM series
It’s not that often CAPS Australia launch a brand new range of compressors to the market, but as Ingersoll Rand’s distributor in the country, CAPS says it’s really excited to be launching a completely new range of oil-flooded rotary screw compressors to the Australian market.
The ‘M’ Series of compressors were introduced by Ingersoll Rand in the 1990’s and had evolved to a release of the RM220i series model in 2021. In 2022, CAPS introduced three new models bearing the RM nameplate. The new RM Series range will be available in 90, 110, 132 & 160 kW variants and a range of 7 through to 10 bar.
One of the benefits of these new compressors are the compact footprint, and low overall height of 1700mm allowing them to be easily worked on. Standard features on the new RM series include: Single Stage RS series air-end, TEFC IP55 IE3 electric motor, Le-180 as well as a IP54 enclosed starter cabinet. These units also boast horizontal top arrangement of oil/ air coolers, allowing the compressor to operate in a max. ambient temperature of 46°C, V-shield technology and alarm and trip protection signal are sent via the Le- 180, avoiding unexpected failure.
The RM series use the same air-end as found in the premium RS series, renowned for its efficiency. The RM Series has inherited the V-Shield technology taken from the RS series, using hoses with O-ring face seals, as well as the complete drive train being mounted on vibration mountings
The new bearing system on the air-end improves service life and reduces friction loss. Overall, the air-end has 9 bearings in total four roller bearings to assist in the rotational process, three angular contact bearings to control the thrust load and two deep groove ball bearings to assist with the reaction thrust. Additionally, the air-end has an o-ring plane seal to eliminate any coolant spillage going into the motor. Compared with the models the RM series replaces, it offers an improved flow rate of approx. 9 per cent and a specific power improvement of up to 15 per cent.
Controlling the compressor is simple and powerful thanks to the (Le-180) Luminance Series Intelligent Controller. It features a full colour 7.6’ touch screen, delivering real-time system parameters, real time clock start & stop scheduling and built in graphic treading, a feature which was only available on the Xe145 controller on the RS premium series. It also has an onboard web page function, allowing operators to monitor and control their compressor remotely via a common web browser as well as motor temperature monitoring function.
Full details of this new RM series range of compressors are available on the CAPS website at www.caps.com.au.
Complete in-house Solution
Delivering a compressed air system, especially for the manufacturing segment, involves a specifically design system unique to every application. This is why, CAPS Australia’s complete solution provide; system design via its in-house engineers, build in Australian ISO9001 accredited manufacturing facility and commission a custom-built system, perfectly matched to individual requirements.
World leading products in reliability, innovation and efficiency
Many will know the reputation of major brands such as Ingersoll Rand, KOHLER, Sauer, AIRMAN, Inmatec and many more, and understand what these represent in terms of peace of mind in ensuring your manufacturing facility keeps on producing. One of the major advantages CAPS has as an independent company is that is not aligned to any specific OEM, so has the ability to search and partner with the best equipment manufacturers in the world.
24/7 rapid response service
To ensure equipment is always ready to perform seamlessly, CAPS offers a nationwide service network with the ability to service and repair your equipment. Its highly trained technicians continually update their knowledge, and have the model-by-model knowledge required to
Compressors give the customer peace of mind. Its flexible range of smart air servicing packages are specifically designed to make the customer’s life as simple as possible. Including:
- Rapid-response 24/7 support
- Fast, easy access to local expertise
- Spare parts from nine nationwide service centres
- Quick parts deployment
- Multi-brand trained technicians for on-call support
Safety is a core value of CAPS, with a goal to never put people, plant or the environment at risk. Customers can be confident that technicians will be completely compliant to any site-specific safety requirements.
Caps rental
To round out its complete offer, CAPS Australia also have rental options available to meet short term or long term needs.
For further information, call your local CAPS Australia office on 1800 800 878 or visit our website www.caps.com.au