A complete solution for compressed air, gas production and power generation

Australian manufacturers know that maintaining a high- quality supply of compressed

air throughout a huge number of their processes across the plant is as critical as any of the other utilities. Not only does the air need to be of the required quality, the systems which provide it need to be reliable for their entire lifetime. Energy efficiency is also a crucial factor to consider due to the demanding usage requirements in the manufacturing environment. With over 42 years of providing proven compressed air solutions to this segment, CAPS understands all of these elements. CAPS Australia is a privately owned and proud Australian company intent on remaining at the forefront of compressed air, gas generation and power generation solutions. It serves the manufacturing, mining, food and beverage, wastewater treatment, construction, oil and gas and more industries nationally and internationally.

With over four decades of experience under its belt, CAPS delivers innovative turnkey solutions – offering the widest range of industrial air compressors and power generation solutions in Australia, including centrifugal blowers, compressed air dryers, pressure vessels, industrial generators and renewables. With ten branches located nationwide, the company focuses on making it easy

to get in touch with its knowledgeable team and get expert advice to ensure the right product is purchased for specific requirements.

Ingersoll Rand RM series It’s not that often CAPS Australia launch a brand new range of compressors to the market, but as Ingersoll Rand’s distributor in the country, CAPS says it’s really excited to be launching a completely new range of oil-flooded rotary screw compressors to the Australian market. The ‘M’ Series of compressors were introduced by Ingersoll Rand in the 1990’s and had evolved to a release of the RM220i series model in 2021. In 2022, CAPS introduced three new models bearing the RM nameplate. The new RM Series range will be available in 90, 110, 132 & 160 kW variants and a range of 7 through to 10 bar. One of the benefits of these new compressors are the compact footprint, and low overall height of 1700mm allowing them to be easily worked on. Standard features on the new RM series include: Single Stage RS series air-end, TEFC IP55 IE3 electric motor, Le-180 as well as a IP54 enclosed starter cabinet. These units also boast horizontal top arrangement of oil/ air coolers, allowing the compressor to operate in a max. ambient temperature of 46°C, V-shield technology and alarm and trip protection signal are sent via the Le- 180, avoiding unexpected failure.