Complete paddock-to-consumer traceability for DA Hall & Co

Founded in 1958, DA Hall & Co is a privately owned agribusiness that operates one of the largest poultry and egg farms in Australia. From humble beginnings it has grown to become a large and successful integrated rural enterprise. DA Hall & Co has more than 200 employees, fulfilling a seven day-a-week operation.

As a partner for over 15 years, they turned to insignia to help improve productivity through automated coding and labelling solutions for fully compliant primary coding, inner and outer carton coding, carton and pallet labelling.

The customer’s challenge

To meet an upturn in throughput from their expansion, DA Hall turned to insignia to design automated coding and labelling solutions which eliminated labor-intensive operations.

Egg production and processing is a heavily regulated industry with producers and processors required to meet strict traceability and food safety standards. Standardised egg coding is critical with regulations, changes in consumer preferences, food safety concerns, and retailer demands all factors suppliers need to integrate as part of the manufacturing process. In Australia, it is mandatory for producers and suppliers to provide data about the product history, farm location, use-by-dates, batch and date information. Product transparency ensures full visibility on every information related to the product including provenance and other key attributes. DA Hall & Co required a robust solution that would meet future growth.

To meet retail standards, all coding and labelling solutions must provide a unique traceable code demonstrating provenance and allow batch traceability back to the farm and flocks. DA Hall & Co faced a challenge in ensuring reliable date codes were printed on the retail carton with existing manually inputted processes reducing efficiency and allowing room for error in labelling and coding.

SSCC pallet labelling is one of the leading causes of non-compliance and pallet rejection by retailers. To ensure their product reached major retailers seamlessly, DA Hall & Co required an automated pallet labelling solution that would reduce the potential for manual mislabelling.