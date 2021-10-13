Chillers – a cost-saving, environmentally friendly cooling solution for your applications

Manufacturers Monthly finds out about Thermofisher’s new Thermo Scientific air-cooled chillers, an alternative source of cool water to improve efficiency and returns on investment for the manufacturer.

No industrial process, equipment, or motor is 100 per cent efficient, with heat being the most common byproduct of those inefficiencies. If this heat is not removed, it will accumulate over time, causing reduced production times, equipment shutdowns, and even premature equipment failure. It is necessary to incorporate cooling into the process system design to avoid these issues.

Laboratories and clinical environments often require an abundant source of cool water for chilling samples. Over the years, relying on a predictable supply of fresh water for laboratory cooling has become increasingly unpopular. The growing cost of water and wastewater has made finding an alternative source of cooling paramount. Chillers are the answer, combining an excellent resource saving solution by reducing water consumption to zero with an incredibly short return on investment.

Chillers, however, are not only of interest in terms of cost and water saving but also because they offer many technological advantages. With low working temperatures and better efficiency, chillers achieve higher recovery rates when condensing gases. In contrast to tap water cooling, chillers can be set to the desired target temperature, ranging from -20 °C to +40 °C. The consistent pressure and constant flow negate pressure drops having a positive effect on application conditions, allowing reproducibility of research results.

Recirculating chillers provide a consistent and reliable source of temperature-controlled fluid for cooling in laboratory, clinical, or industrial applications. They provide better temperature stability and accuracy and protect valuable process equipment, reduce associated maintenance costs, and enable a cost-effective use of facility resources.

These chillers typically use water or an ethylene glycol/water mix, which removes heat from a process and transports it back to the chiller. However, the chillers themselves generate heat from the system’s fan motor, compressor, pump and electronics, which is then released into the room. To preserve the chiller’s cooling capacity, the room temperature must be maintained. Accurately determining the amount of heat released enables users to select the most appropriate chiller – either air-cooled or water-cooled.

Air-cooled chillers do not require water sources because they absorb the heat load from the application (process heat) and release it into the surrounding environment, along with all heat generated by the chiller itself. Due to the amount of heat released, it’s necessary to ensure that the room’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system (HVAC) is sized accordingly. Water-cooled chillers remove process heat using a water source, and most of the heat generated by the water circulation pump and the compressor is added to this water. The remaining heat released into the room is significantly less than that of an air-cooled chiller.

As an innovative leader in temperature control, Thermo Scientific has the expertise to help enable you to optimise your liquid cooling applications while increasing productivity and reducing operating costs. With over 50 years of service and countless successful installations worldwide, we have successfully provided product and applications expertise to meet the most demanding temperature control requirements.

From lab bench to large manufacturing processes, Thermo Scientific chillers are used across research and analytical, biotech and pharmaceutical, automotive, printing and packaging, and semiconductor industries. Developed with customer feedback, our range of Thermo Scientific ThermoFlexTM and ThermoChill chillers represent a breakthrough in performance, configurability and technology that provide the following advantages:

A Flexible Choice: We have options to help you configure a flexible, scalable, cost-effective temperature control system that suits your specific requirements.

Innovation: Our research and development team is focused on designing innovative products based on your feedback.

Global Service and Support: With our extensive global footprint and service and support capabilities, we can support you anywhere in the world.

The Thermo Scientific ThermoFlex platform has been developed with customer input from concept to design. These low noise recirculating chillers promote a safe and reduced-stress environment in your critical application labs. These low noise models are designed to remain quiet over the entire operating range of the chiller while maintaining temperature control accuracy.

The Thermo Scientific ThermoChill series of chillers is a compact line of refrigerated recirculators offering cooling capacities of up to 2000 watts. Innovative design features such as minimised plumbing connections and an integrated full-flow fluid strainer maximise product reliability.

Simply put, chillers are faster and more effective than other equipment. Instead of managing the cooling substances by hand and controlling temperatures manually, lab users can rely on the automated functions of air-cooled or water-cooled chillers to handle the entire cooling process. And because of limited human involvement, using them in a laboratory setting can dramatically increase the safety of the lab.

