CAPS’ new range of generators

For over 42 years, CAPS has been Australia’s largest independent supplier of power generation and air compression products. With proven global engineering and export capabilities, the team of experts undertakes turnkey projects which include the design, supply, installation, commissioning, and provision of long-term maintenance support to Australian industry standards (ISO 9001:2008).

As well as being a master distributor of KOHLER and AIRMAN generators, CAPS has partnered with a major manufacturer to the European market to create an affordable generator while still using premium quality components. Some of the components include LeRoy Somer alternators, Perkins, Doosan or Baudouin engines, ABB breakers and industry-renowned control systems.

CAPS fully supports and stands behind everything it sells – with a focus on guaranteeing generators will be high quality, dependable and suitable for your prime power or backup power requirements.

Meeting tough industry testing and quality standards is the first step to the generator’s rapid response, powering up in seconds to deliver quality power during voltage and frequency changes.

Engines & Alternators

In all CAPS generators are leading engine and alternator brands that have state-of-the-art technology and have compliance with international standards.

Engines with low fuel consumption provide accurate speed setting and order, mount to the fuel pump and have mechanic or electronic type governors. The alternators have a bearing system which don’t need maintenance, with an electronic a type voltage regulator providing voltage setting.

Chassis and Fuel Tank

The chassis is manufactured from steel that has features and durability for carrying the burden of a generator. Thanks to its rigid structural design and anti-vibration mounts, it reduces vibration levels to a minimum. All chassis’ contain lifting lugs. In generators less than 1,600 kVA, the fuel tank is integrated into the chassis with level indicators.