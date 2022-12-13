Built-in configurable functions with LINAK’s I/O interface

LINAK’s new I/O interface has a wealth of configurable monitoring and diagnostic functions built in, which can enable you to optimise the performance of your equipment and quickly and easily troubleshoot in the event of issues occurring.

In the following paragraphs and associated videos, you can learn more about the Linak I/O actuator’s diagnostics and monitoring features.

Diagnostics

Occasionally things stop working and leave you with the task of identifying the root cause. Diagnostics can help you avoid unnecessary downtime of your application and guide you through troubleshooting.

The actuator incorporates a LED status indicator which enables fast diagnostics by simple visual inspection. Different colours of the LED help your service technician see whether power is on the actuator and whether the problem is internal to the actuator or external, due to the application or the control system, for example.

In addition, the actuator can be configured to give error codes on a digital output so a PLC can determine the reason an actuator has stopped to help with troubleshooting.

These diagnostic tools, combined with an error log which gives an overview of the last five errors with a timestamp, accessible using Actuator Connect, and a troubleshooting guide can help you identify the most common root causes of problems and what you can do to fix them.

Monitoring

Monitor allows you to see real-time and historic usage data for the connected actuator. This data can then be used to gain useful insights into how the actuator performs in your application.

While the actuator is running, the real-time monitor can provide data on position, voltage, current and temperature. By conducting actuator test cycles, you can get an insight into how well the actuator can handle the real-world conditions it has been designed for.

From the first time your actuator powers up, usage data is collected and stored throughout the actuator lifetime. This historical data can be read out and provides in-depth knowledge about performance over time.

To learn more about LINAK, visit here.