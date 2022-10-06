Boosting sovereign capability

BlueScope Distribution’s new National Product, Processing & Solutions Hub is strengthening local supply of steel and aluminium for the navy’s next generation ships as well as other projects in the defence space.

BlueScope distribution is an Australian steel and aluminium supplier of product, processing and supply solutions, supporting a wide range of customers in many industries, including residential and non-residential building, infrastructure, farming, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, renewable energy and defence.

The last three years have certainly highlighted the vulnerability of global supply chains and the difficulties that many industries have faced in securing vital goods and materials, including building products.

Irena Kupkovic, sales manager of National Products, Processing and Solutions Hub, said Bluescope Distribution’s newly commissioned $6.9 million capability was conceptualised with the goal of providing a unique and domestically coordinated supply chain solution, assisting in the delivery of large-scale national projects.

“We saw the opportunity to bring some stability to projects through surety of supply,” she said. “The facility is about providing end-to-end solutions – a more a holistic product and service offering that will help customers deliver significant projects Australia-wide. We’re focusing on project management as well as material supply.”

TheHub is the 16th site for BlueScope Distribution in Australia, providing processing of semi-finished components and project management solutions relating to surety of supply and a single point of contact for all material and steel & aluminium processing requirements. TheHub complements BlueScope Distribution’s existing national network of strategically located branches in metropolitan and regional sites.

With a national presence, BlueScope Distribution enables customers to access a comprehensive steel and aluminium product portfolio, and the ease of dealing with one single-source provider of product, processing of semi-finished components and project management solutions to deliver projects on time and to specification.

“By looking at a project in its entirety, we can meet with clients to truly be a partner,” Kupkovic explained. “We’re acting as the conduit between the tier one contractor or developer and the manufacturer. We can work with multiple businesses as a collaboration so the job can be done locally and supplied nationally.”

Mick McPhan, national manager operations and National Products, Processing and Solutions Hub, BlueScope Distribution echoed his colleagues’ sentiments.

“We’re offering local solutions, a domestically managed supply chain and working with well trusted partners; this value proposition has already been very warmly received by both new and existing customers – even though the facility was not officially opened until May 2022, we were already providing materials to some partners in December 2021,” he said.

“We can produce kits and shorten the supply chain for customers who are delivering large scale projects. We can deliver parts that are ready for fabrication – we’re reducing the need for customers to spend time undertaking weld preparation.

“We’re geared to undertake all the work on customers’ infeed materials, allowing them to concentrate on their core areas of business, and in doing so, providing added efficiencies. Offering customers an alternative, by providing them with semi-finished components means they can concentrate more on what their business specialises in.”

Processing capabilities

The BlueScope Distribution network including the National Product, Processing and Solutions Hub provides customers with state of the art steel and aluminium processing including:

Straight plasma cutting

Constant angle bevel

Complex variable bevel and K bevel

Power hole thermal cut

Drilling

Tapping

Etching

Laser or inkjet printing

Blast and prime (available on request)

Sheet & coil processing

Aluminium routing cutting

Aluminium sheet shearing to size

Structural beamline processing

BlueScope Distribution’s National Products, Processing and Solutions Hub utilises a state of the art, MicroStep multi-functional processing line to deliver both Plasma and Oxyfuel cutting capability. BlueScope Distribution can provide unique, optimal solutions across a range of thicknesses up to 150mm while maintaining cut tolerances to meet or exceed ISO 9013 standards.

The market leading integrated laser scanning and auto-calibration capability allows for this to be achieved while maximising yield performance for customers. In addition to thermal cutting, BlueScope Distribution has an operational capability to deliver on a range of high-end product solutions, including complex variable bevels, drilling and tapping capabilities rounded off with a variety of marking functionalities including etching, laser and inkjet marking.

“We have large, modern plate processing facilities, straight plasma cutting, complex variable bevelling and thermal cutting. We can handle all weld preparation work for downstream fabricators. We ink jet mark, drill, tap and counter sink,” Mcphan explained.

“Many of our customers also tell us that floor space within their own operations is vital. Offering customers semi-finished components often saves them considerable floor space and frees up their own labour,” he added.

A dedicated team

As well as offering the added capacity to handle significant projects and the convenience of dealing with a single provider for product, processing and service solutions, the dedicated teams from across the network of locations offer customers complete and customised end- to-end solutions, depending on project requirements.

The teams offer industry expertise, technical know-how and local product and processing knowledge which customers can benefit from throughout their projects.

Having strong industry insights and a focus on listening to customer enable BlueScope Distribution teams to excel. Customer’s may need multiple steel and aluminium products, delivered at different stages and often processed. By taking the time to learn what clients require the team can offer a complete solution complementing product, service and value.

Offering centralised project management services, which help coordinate the complex supply chains that are typically associated with large steel intensive projects, providing supply chain certainty. Collaboration with trusted supply partners is a vital part of how BlueScope Distribution provides further value to customers.

As part of the broader BlueScope group and having well-established supply partnerships with suppliers such as Bisalloy Steel and blast and prime partners, BlueScope Distribution can manage all aspects of a project’s steel and aluminium requirements. This provides a well co- ordinated and lean supply chain solution for customers.

A strategic footprint

The combination of BlueScope Distribution’s national network and the purpose-built, capability in TheHub enables the team to support customers right across the country and with projects of various size. The comprehensive range of products is complimented by various processing capabilities to support customers with finished components ready for fabrication or assembly.

The addition of the National Product, Processing and Solutions Hub also means that BlueScope Distribution can also support major projects which require an added level of project management required to ensure large scale defence, infrastructure and renewable energy projects are deliver on time and to specification.