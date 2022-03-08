Online registrations are open now for visitors to the inaugural Australian Manufacturing Week exhibition, taking place in Sydney in June 2022.

Owned and operated by AMTIL, AMW is Australia’s premier manufacturing solutions event. Under the theme ‘Where technology meets innovation’, AMW 2022 will take place at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) in Darling Harbour from 7-10 June 2022. The opening of registrations marks a major milestone in the build-up to the exhibition. Preparations for AMW 2022 have been marked by high levels of early interest, with the floor space almost entirely booked out well before the end of last year.

“It’s great to finally have opened up registrations for visitors to AMW,” says Kim Banks, head of Events at AMTIL. “We’ve had an incredible response from exhibitors, with stands getting booked faster than any of us had anticipated. There’s clearly a really strong appetite across the industry for an exhibition like AMW. Now we’re just concentrating on welcoming as many visitors to the show as we can.”

AMW will occupy more than 9,000 square metres of floor space at the ICC Sydney, with more than 155 organisations taking stands to exhibit some of the very latest manufacturing technologies, processes and support services. AMTIL will be making regular announcements between now and the start of the event about its plans for the show, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the AMW website as well as its social media channels for the latest updates.

The AMW exhibition will consist of six dedicated zones offering a comprehensive view of the modern manufacturing landscape. The Austech Machine Tools & Ancillary Equipment Zone will host an extensive range of metalworking and machine tool technology, including the latest state-of-the-art cutting tools from Iscar Australia. Exhibitors such as Automated Solutions Australia and Epicor Software will be displaying their products in the Robotics & Automation Zone, while the Weld Solutions Zone will feature the latest cutting-edge welding technology.

The Additive Manufacturing Zone will feature the latest innovations from the fast-evolving world of 3D printing, from companies such as RAM3D, while the Australian Manufacturers Pavillion will showcase some of the most innovative manufacturing businesses operating today, including Marand Precision Engineering and Marsh Alliance. Finally, the Manufacturing Solutions Zone will offer optimised solutions to the most common challenges experienced by manufacturers.

“We’re thrilled to be open for online registrations for AMW 2022,” said Shane Infanti, CEO of AMTIL. “AMW is a brand new exhibition from AMTIL and it’s been a long road getting to this point. Now we’re really into the final stages of making sure we put on the best show possible for the Australian manufacturing industry.”

For more information and to register your intention to attend, visit the AMW website at: www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au