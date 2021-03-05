According to the Australian Industry and Skills Committee, the maritime industry equates to an estimated annual global revenue of $6.88 billion and around $2.32 billion of this belongs to our local economy. In fact, 10 per cent of the world’s sea trade passes through Australia’s ports and 95 per cent of our exports are transported by sea.

As a remote continent, Australia’s coastline spans over 60, 000km and recent statistics by the Australian Industry and Skills Committee reveal that Australia has more cruise passengers than any other nation.

In New Zealand, data released by Stats NZ indicate that the marine economy contributed $3.8 billion to the local economy in 2018. Of this, shipping contributed 37 per cent while offshore minerals made up 27 per cent.

In line with this, Bonfiglioli’s extensive range of quality products are designed to meet the needs of the maritime industry. “While our company was born largely out of a need for geared motors in the packaging industry, we have grown extensively over the past 65 years”, says Martin Broglia, Managing Director for Bonfiglioli Australia.

“Whether its lifting, pulling or slewing machinery for marine and offshore applications, we have our customers covered. Applications include shipboard cranes, offshore cranes, deck machinery, azimuth thrusters and pipe layers.”

Speaking to the range on offer, Martin says: “Bonfiglioli has developed a range of gearboxes for jacking machinery with rack-and-pinion design, intended for jack-up drilling rigs, service lift boats, accommodation and windmill installation vessels”,

Jacking gears have also been approved by major Classification Societies such as ABS, DNV and GL to name but a few. “Products can be delivered with a 3.2 certification and full traceability of the load carrying components.”

For low temperature applications, a range of ATEX-certified and special drives are on offer.

The Range

Designed with the needs of the maritime industry in mind, Bonfiglioli offers winch drives (700C and FW series), slew drives (700T and S series), steering drives (300 and 700T series), jack-up drives (700T and JD series), track tensioner drives (700C and F series), multipurpose planetary drives (300 series) and helical drives (HDP and HDO series).

A Global Company Promise

Across the world, Bonfiglioli has numerous marine installations in place and from these case studies they have been developing products to meet the market demand. Thanks to an extensive international network, Martin says that Bonfiglioli guarantees that its same high standards are met the world over. “We are aware that our direct presence in local markets is the key to long-lasting success” he concludes.

About Bonfiglioli

Bonfiglioli is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and distributor of a complete range of gearmotors, drive systems, planetary gearboxes and inverters, which satisfy the most challenging and demanding needs in industrial automation, mobile machinery and renewable energy. The Group serves more industries and applications than any other drive manufacturer and is a market leader in many sectors; our three business units – Discrete Manufacturing & Process Industries, Mechatronic & Motion Systems and Mobility & Wind Industries – embody all the expertise and experience acquired over the years in the respective industries.

Established in 1956, Bonfiglioli operates worldwide with 21 branches, 14 production facilities, a network of 550 distributors and about 3.770 employees. Excellence, innovation and sustainability are the drivers behind our growth as a company and team and represent the guarantee of the product and service quality we offer our clients. More information available at: https://www.bonfiglioli.com/australia/en