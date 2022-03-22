BOGE prioritises product sustainability

With over 110 years’ experience, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG is one of Germany’s oldest compressor and compressed air manufacturers. Manufacturers’ Monthly learns how BOGE is prioritising sustainability in their products to reduce carbon emissions.

Towards a sustainable future – the new refrigerant dryers from BOGE’s DS-2 series are even more environmentally friendly than their predecessors. They come with refrigerant R 513 A as standard, which has much lower global warming potential than the refrigerants previously used. But it is not just their remarkably low CO2 footprint that gives the new refrigerant dryers the edge; they also offer economic advantages. The smart control perfectly adjusts to the actual demand and reduces power consumption at a constant pressure dew point. Other components also ensure efficient operation.

Whether screw compressors, piston compressors, scroll compressors or turbo compressors, complete systems, or individual devices, BOGE Compressors meets the most diverse requirements and highest standards, with precision and quality always at the forefront.

BOGE is aware of the current environmental challenges and is therefore committed to making environmentally-friendly products. The compressed air specialist has converted its DS-2 refrigerant dryer in the lower power range to refrigerant R 513A. This has much lower global warming potential than the refrigerant previously used but does not compromise on performance in any way. The result: an extremely energy-efficient dryer series with the lowest CO 2 footprint on the market.

Furthermore, BOGE refrigerant dryers generally require less refrigerant than similar models by other manufacturers, which also has a positive effect on the environment. Another advantage of the DS-2 series: the refrigerant circuit is hermetically sealed. This means that the mandatory testing stipulated in F-Gas Regulation EU 517/2014 is not required. Which, in turn, means that the refrigerant dryer not only offers environmental benefits, but financial ones too.

Sustainability combined with high efficiency

The heavy-duty aluminium heat exchanger is highly efficient. The coolant circuit is also designed to the highest quality standards. Low losses together with a low coolant requirement means low operating costs that are unmatched. This makes the refrigerant dryers from the DS-2 series the most energy-efficient on the market compared to systems with the same flow capacity by other manufacturers.

The approximately 60 per cent lower global warming potential of its DS 4-2 to DS 100-2 refrigerant dryers speaks for itself. Moreover, operators will not have to compromise on performance. This means BOGE can guarantee the future supply of compressed air of the highest quality.

Outstanding performance at high delivery rates

The BOGE Premium refrigerant dryer DS 460-2 to DS1800-2 is:

Energy efficient;

3” touchscreen control;

Frequency-controlled fan; and

Lower CO 2

In addition to a high-efficiency heat exchanger with minimum pressure losses, all refrigerant dryers of the BOGE DS series come with energy-saving regulation as standard. Thanks to the low differential pressure, the upstream compressor can have a lower positive pressure – another way of saving energy. The intelligent 4.3” touchscreen control of the DS series ultimately guarantees truly cost-effective compressed air drying. All models of the DS series attain pressure dew points of up to 3°C and still function without restrictions even at ambient temperatures of up to 50°C.

Highly effective components

All DS-2 dryers are designed for efficient drying: the heat exchanger has minimal pressure losses; the condensate drain with electronic level control drains off all condensate without any losses and the Scroll refrigerant compressor uses up to 20 per cent less energy compared to similar systems.

Energy saving controls as standard

If the dryer is run at partial load or in good environmental conditions, the intelligent control system automatically switches off the refrigerant compressor. The incoming compressed air is then cooled by the reserves in the heat exchanger, considerably reducing the energy input.

Touchscreen control

All DS-2 dryers are fitted with a digital control as standard, which has a potential-free alarm contact and a ModBus RTU interface. The control enables visual monitoring of the dew point and display of the alarm messages. In addition, the control also takes over the energy saving control and informs, among other things, about the percentage energy saving.

Towards a sustainable future

All models use the environmentally friendly and future-proof R-513A refrigerant as standard. With a low GWP (Global Warming Potential), it fulfils the requirements of f-gas regulation EU 517:2014 and ensures optimum service reliability. DS-2 models are the best choice for protecting your investment, the climate, and the environment.

A control that thinks for itself

The new control further reduces the consumption and costs of BOGE’s refrigerant compressed air dryer. In this way the control integrated as standard allows perfect adjustment to real operating conditions. It responds to temperature fluctuations immediately which minimises the power consumption. The smart control also offers convenient and intuitive operation via a high quality 4.3″‘ touchscreen. It can even be easily incorporated into an existing infrastructure thanks to various interfaces. Communication takes place by Modbus RTU, USB ports or optionally by Modbus TCP/IP. Other new components, for example electronic hot gas bypass valves, in conjunction with the installed scroll compressors ensure efficient drying and reliable operation.

BOGE Compressors Australia import and distribute BOGE high-quality German machines, spare parts and all ancillary equipment through a comprehensive network of fully-trained sales and service partners throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.