The best solution to heavy load challenges

KITO PWB’s new RY Series Wire Rope Hoists are designed for safety, reliability and performance. Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out why end users should be asking crane service providers for the best available hoist in the market.

KITO has a global reputation for manufacturing hoists and cranes. With 85 years of hoist manufacturing experience, the company has been able to refine its chain hoists, lever hoists, wire rope hoists and cranes to achieve a certain level of durability and quality.

According to Glenn Morgan, national hoist specialist, the RY Series Wire Rope Hoists will be popular in the hoist replacement market, largely in part to its ability to extend the life cycle of the equipment. The level of durability is its calling card, which can conflict with crane provider’s interests, to the detriment of the end user.

In some instances, crane service providers have strayed from KITO products, because of the superior durability. Minimal service is required for KITO’s equipment across a long period of time, losing opportunities for providers to make more money off repairs.

“From an end-user point of view, that quality and durability is what they want,” he said. “End users should be specifying KITO because they know their cost of ownership or runtime costs will be much lower compared to others. When you increase productivity and reduce ongoing repair costs it makes a difference in the long run. Generally speaking, our spare parts are priced lower because of the durability of the hoist.”

RY series wire-rope hoists are designed and developed in-house in Japan. A hugely experienced team of engineers and designers have developed the technology to feature an original variable frequency control system, pull-rotor motor braking and aluminium casing, for a safe and more functional product. The hoist has been well received globally and is starting to build momentum in the Australian market.

“KITO has been a leader for developing the inverter control for their hoisting for a number of years,” Morgan explained. “They’ve basically moved across the technology developed on the chain hoist with the inverter to the wire hoist, getting the full benefits and utilise how to use the technology at its greatest capacity.”

The inverter control is a dual speed variable frequency (VFD), which controls both hoist and trolley for optimum speed adjustability as well as lifting and lowering accuracy. VFD incorporates an easily accessible condition monitoring system via an hour meter and operation counter. This means users can plan their preventive maintenance based around the exact hours of operation and the exact operations the hoist has done.

“The condition monitoring features enable the end user to actually plan any major servicing of the hoist,” he said. “Major inspections are usually scheduled for every ten years, but can be prolonged because you can base it on actual usage rather than time. Customers can plan oil replacements and some of the inspections on gearings based on usage – most people don’t use the cranes as much as they’re designed for.”

The KITO RY Wire Rope Hoists are produced to comply with the Australian Standard AS 1418. 12 hoist models can manage different kinds of heavy loads – The five-tonne hoist can make lifts of 7.6 to 10.2 metres, while the 10-tonne can lift heights of 9 to 12 metres.

Benefits for end users

Increase in productivity

Low-load high speed function – the hoist can operate at 1.5 times the rated speed when carrying a load less than 25 per cent of the rated capacity, which means quicker process time thus efficiency gained.

Dual speed VFD control on both hoist and trolley – for optimum speed adjustability as well as lifting and lowering accuracy. It is the only WRH in the market offering this feature as standard.

High level of safety

Electronic overload limiter – detects overload instantaneously and shuts off the lifting circuit.

Electric thermal motor protection – detects overheating and stops the operation to protect the motor.

External upper/lower limit switches – enabling you to set the desired range of operation easily.

Upper emergency paddle limit – set in accordance with the Australian Standard AS 1418 to ensure optimum safety.

Ease of maintenance