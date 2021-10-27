How the best get better: Introducing 3M™ Cubitron™ II Fibre Disc 982CX Pro

The 3M™ Cubitron™ II Fibre Disc 982CX Pro features 3M’s pioneered microreplication grain technology with pyramid-shaped precision fibre discs that cut through metal like a hot knife through butter – except without the heat.

The engineers at 3M were the first to develop precision-shaped grain technology with the 3M Cubitron 982C series model, and now they’ve reinvented it by re-engineering their original precision-shaped grain to create a fibre disc that cuts 33% faster than the original grade disc, according to Nathan Bamford, Application Engineer from 3M’s Abrasive Systems Division.

“Conventional ceramic abrasive grains tend to plow through metal, causing heat to build up between the workpiece and the abrasive, resulting in a slower cut and shorter abrasive life,” says Nathan.

“With the new 3M Cubitron II Fibre Disc 982CX Pro, we’ve taken the legendary cutting speed and life of 3M Cubitron II Abrasives to a new level. 3M engineers were the first to develop microreplication technology that form consistent, sharp peaks and easily slice through metal—cutting cooler, faster and lasting longer than conventional abrasive grain.”

The new discs are available in 36+ grade, in a range of sizes, designed to speed up production through faster cutting, longer disc life, and improved performance. Importantly, this also means that operators will be less fatigued after use.

“One of the ways they achieve this is by cutting with less force and pressure which reduces operator efforts, and the overall heat build-up between the application and the abrasive,” explains Michael Rowe, BSC’s National Product Manager for Abrasives. “This makes the 982CX Pro well-suited to high-pressure applications like weld removal, beveling, heavy deburring and other aggressive grinding applications,” he says, adding that it also makes it ideal for cutting carbon steel.

“The 982CX Pro is a must-have for any workshop where steelwork is required,” Michael enthuses. “When working with stainless steel, some abrasives can have impurities in them that cause oxidisation and corrosion. So, this product can withstand the rigors of steelwork, while also producing a workpiece that is clean and free from impurities.”

