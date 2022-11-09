Becoming Defence ready

There has never been a greater need for Australia to develop and maintain a sovereign defence industrial base. Sascha Sinclair from Systematiq shares with Manufacturers’ Monthly how to best deliver products to the defence industry.

Australia faces an increasingly contested geopolitical environment, it is important for the Australian Government to grow the industrial base required to support the Australian Defence Force.

The Hon. Pat Conroy MP, minister for defence industry and minister for international development and the Pacific recently stated, “Our strategic environment dictates the need to build and maintain a robust, resilient, and internationally competitive sovereign defence industrial base.

“This is an absolute necessity in order to provide the support our men and women in uniform need. There are significant opportunities to grow our industrial capabilities through collaboration with key partners. In order to grow these capabilities, we must do more than just highlight them, we must support their growth in Australia.”

There’s never been a better time for advanced manufacturing businesses to look towards the defence industry for opportunities in supply chain participation. The benefits can be great: business growth, jobs growth, long term security, and a chance to contribute to the local economy, not to mention be part of some innovative programs developed by the ADF and its strategic allies.

But delivering your products into a Defence program is not like any other commercial arrangement. You need to structure your business in a way that conforms to the requirements of working with the Federal Government and Defence Force. If you don’t prepare adequately, you may succumb to some of the risks of project failure that unfortunately are all too common.

Risky business

The ADF and the large prime systems integrators who establish local supply chains and engage SMEs are extremely risk adverse. They will be looking to engage businesses who provide the least risk to the success of their project, so your business needs to make sure you have the right evidence to support your business case and tick all the boxes when it comes to producing compliance documentation. This may include becoming ISO9000 certified, providing previous financial history, and evidence that you are locally owned and operated.

SMEs also need to demonstrate their ‘ability to supply’ and the capacity to support a project through its entire development and delivery. This can be demonstrated by making sure you have identified people who can be dedicated to the project, and if they aren’t available, a suitable budget and a plan to recruit and train for the project or a partner or supplier who can assist. Often businesses don’t plan for this and overload their workforce, which can cause strain on staffing.

Systematiq’s director of strategy, Brydon Johnson also noted, “A key aspect that a lot of businesses overlook is documenting how the project elements will be delivered. While the solution is important to the Department of Defence, the way your business plans to implement the solution is just as important. Your response needs to reflect the project

delivery aspect of the solution too, for the entirety of the project.”

From little things, big things grow

Queensland generator manufacturer Eniquest is an example of a company who successfully moved into the Defence sector, with the majority of their business now supplying units for various Defence programs.

“The transition wasn’t without challenges,” Eniquest general manager – Don Pulver said.

“But the benefits are enormous. The Australian Defence Force is one of Australia’s largest customers so you’re never going to go to sell as many products as you can to Defence.”

Pulver’s advice to SMEs eager to pursue Defence contracts is simple: start by understanding the products needed, establish how you can meet those needs, and reach out to those in the supply chain that you can partner with.

“We started our defence business 19 years ago, sourcing and suppling in service spares. Our first Commonwealth contract was more than 10 years ago. It was a minor contract to manufacture and supply Field Power Distribution Boxes. Follow-on orders still continue today.