Australia’s trading environment faces radical change

Australia’s prosperity and security fundamentally depend on trade. Whether it is through multi-billion-dollar export industries or connections to global supply chains for imports, no part of our economy or society isn’t deeply intertwined with trade. Like many countries, Australia’s trade links to the world were significantly disrupted at the height of COVID-19. Shipping delays, product shortages and snap lockdowns threw global supply chains into chaos. It was a difficult reminder of how important trade is for Australia. Fortunately, many of the acute interruptions of the pandemic are beginning to lift in 2022. But as Australia reconnects with the world, we are finding that the global trade system is rapidly changing. Emerging technologies – particularly digital and clean energy – are shifting the focus away from goods and on to technology and services. After the shock of COVID, businesses are moving away from hyper-extended supply chains to favour ‘resilient’ trade networks. Growing geopolitical conflict is also affecting the trade system, with trade sanctions and protectionism now a fact of life.

This new world demands a fundamental reappraisal of our trade strategy. To help navigate this transition, Ai Group has developed a policy report: Australia’s new trade agenda. This report ‘future casts’ five global-level trends that will shape the what, how and who of trade through the 2020s. It also maps how government and businesses can rethink their strategies for success. The five trends that will define Australia’s trade future are: Geopolitics and protectionism During periods of political and economic disruption, many governments turn to trade barriers for national security reasons. Recent examples include the US-China trade war, trade sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and food export bans during the COVID pandemic. These protectionist measures threaten the integrity of the open trading system on which Australia relies.

They can close off markets for our exports, raise the cost of our imports and disrupt supply chains for critical goods. Managing geopolitical risk effectively will be essential for trade success in coming years. Digital transformation The digitalisation of the economy is also transforming what and how we trade. Digitalisation creates new products to be traded, such as digital content and services delivered across borders. It also opens new methods for trade, utilising e-commerce platforms and paperless trading technologies. As most trade rules were written in the pre-digital era, they urgently need to be updated for the technologies of today. Governments will need to collaborate and create new international agreements customised for digital trade. Businesses will need to ‘digital-proof’ their trade operations to remain globally competitive.