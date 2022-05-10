Australian Manufacturing Week 2022: Where technology meets innovation

Sydney will be the stage for a showcase of the latest manufacturing technology and cutting-edge innovation in June, as the inaugural Australian Manufacturing Week exhibition takes place at Darling Harbour.

Owned and operated by AMTIL, AMW is Australia’s premier manufacturing solutions event. Under the theme ‘Where technology meets innovation’, AMW 2022 will be held at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) from 7-10 June. AMW will occupy more than 9,000sqm of exhibition space at the ICC Sydney, with more than 140 organisations taking stands to showcase the latest manufacturing technologies, processes and support services.

From its initial launch in 2020, preparations for AMW 2022 have been marked by high levels of interest from across the manufacturing industry. Floor space was almost entirely booked out well before the end of last year. And with registrations opening in February, visitor bookings have already been strong. Thousands of industrial decision makers are expected to attend AMW 2022, taking up the opportunity to see the latest technology up close and learn what it can bring their businesses.

“What we’ve seen, with exhibitors booking early and often taking larger stands than at previous AMTIL exhibitions, suggests there’s been a strong appetite across Australian manufacturing for an industry event like AMW,” said Kim Banks, head of Events at AMTIL. “And now it seems like we’re seeing that sentiment being reflected in terms of advanced registrations from people booking in to visit the show. At this point we’re on track for a very busy show.”

While AMW is a brand new exhibition, AMTIL can bring plenty of experience in staging these industry events. Since 2000, AMTIL has operated Austech, Australia’s premier advanced manufacturing and machine tool exhibition. The last Austech – held in Melbourne in May 2019 – was attended by industry professionals from across Australia and around the world, with more than 170 organisations showcasing state-of-the-art manufacturing hardware, software and support services. Austech has now been incorporated into AMW, an exhibition encompassing all aspects of the manufacturing industry in Australia.

AMW 2022 takes place during a period of resurgence for Australian manufacturing. The COVID-19 crisis highlighted Australia’s vulnerability to disruptions in global supply chains, and reinforced the belief among the general public that a strong manufacturing sector is essential to our country’s future prosperity. The industry was quick to regroup and rebound from the initial shock of the pandemic, and despite subsequent outbreaks and lockdowns, has maintained a steady upwards trajectory ever since. This mood of optimism has been evident in the preparations for AMW 2022 with the early interest both from exhibitors and from people planning to visit the show, suggesting there is strong positive sentiment across the industry and a willingness to invest for the future.

AMW will cover every aspect of manufacturing technology, from the largest machine tools down to the smallest precision cutting tools, as well as state-of-the-art support systems, software and accessories, and the myriad services that are essential to any manufacturing operation.

AMW 2022 will offer a wider spectrum of technologies vital to the modern manufacturing business than has ever been brought under one roof at an Australian exhibition before. To help visitors to the show navigate such a diverse line-up of exhibits, AMW 2022 will feature six dedicated zones covering a range of specialised aspects of the modern manufacturing landscape:

Additive Manufacturing;

Australian Manufacturers Pavillion;

Machine Tools & Ancillary Equipment;

Manufacturing Solutions;

Robotics & Automation; and

Weld Solutions.

With so much on display, at such a big show, the challenge for visitors to AMW might just be getting round to seeing everything on display. Fortunately, help is available; AMW’s organisers have partnered up with event management software specialists Map Your Show to create a set of online tools to help you plan your visit in advance. There will also be an AMW smartphone app to help you get around when you’re on site. More information is available via the AMW 2022 website, so you can start mapping out your movements at AMW right now.

“I think it’s safe to say that every aspect of manufacturing today will be on display at AMW 2022,” adds Banks. “There’ll be something there for anyone involved in manufacturing. Just make sure you set aside enough time to see it all.”

www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au