Austech – The showcase for machine tools & ancillary equipment

Anyone familiar with AMTIL’s background as an organiser of manufacturing industry exhibitions will know the name Austech.

Between 2000 and 2019, AMTIL operated Austech, Australia’s premier advanced manufacturing and machine tool exhibition. The event was historically co-located with the National Manufacturing Week (NMW) exhibition, run by Reed Exhibitions. When Reed decided in 2020 to cease the operation of NMW, AMTIL saw an opportunity to create AMW, a more extensive event demonstrating the full scope and diversity of the manufacturing industry in Australia today.

Austech has now been incorporated into AMW as a specialist zone showcasing the latest metalworking, machine tools and ancillary equipment. The Austech zone will cover a vast spectrum of advanced manufacturing products and processes, including:

CNC Machinery, Lathes, Mills;

Contract Manufacturing/Precision Machining;

Cutting Tools, Tooling & Tool Holding;

Forming & Fabricating Machines;

Plasma, Laser, Waterjet & Ultrasonic Machines; and

Ancillary equipment suppliers.

A diverse range of companies will be exhibiting within the Austech section of AMW. Founded in 1952, ISCAR has grown from its origins as a small blades factory to one of the world’s leading manufacturers of metalworking tools, and will be showcasing its vast range of innovative cutting tools for metalworking. Romheld Automation supplies high-quality workholding equipment, machine tool accessories and automation tooling to all types of manufacturing industries, from medical clean rooms to foundries. Meanwhile, Sheetmetal Machinery Australia is dedicated to providing the latest leading-edge solutions from a number of reputable innovative European machine tool manufacturers.

“Austech has been at the core of AMTIL’s activities on behalf of Australian manufacturing since we were founded in 1999,” says Shane Infanti, CEO of AMTIL. “So as we moved forward with AMW, it was very important to us to maintain some continuity with that heritage within the metalworking and machine tool space. We’ve got a lot of longtime Austech exhibitors coming to AMW, and they will be a big part of the show.”

Australian Manufacturing Week 2022 will take place at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) in Darling Harbour from 7-10 June 2022.

For more information and to register your intention to attend, visit the AMW website at www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au