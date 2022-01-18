AMW 2022 – Where technology meets innovation

Preparations are well underway for the inaugural Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) exhibition, taking place in Sydney in June 2022.

Owned and operated by AMTIL, AMW is Australia’s premier manufacturing solutions event. Under the theme “Where technology meets innovation,” AMW 2022 will take place at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) in Darling Harbour from 7-10 June 2022.

“We’re getting very excited about the way the work on AMW has been going,” AMTIL head of Events Kim Banks said. “The response from industry has been incredibly positive, with the exhibition space already fully booked apart from a handful of stands. This is a really big, important new venture for AMTIL, so we’re really thrilled with the enthusiasm for it that we’ve seen out there.”

AMW will occupy more than 9,000 square metres of exhibition space at the ICC Sydney, with more than 140 organisations taking stands to showcase the latest manufacturing technologies, processes and support services. Six dedicated zones will cover a range of specialised aspects of the modern manufacturing landscape:

Additive Manufacturing;

Australian Manufacturers Pavillion;

Machine Tools & Ancillary Equipment;

Manufacturing Solutions;

Robotics & Automation; and

Weld Solutions.

While AMW is a brand new event, AMTIL can bring plenty of experience in staging industry exhibitions to ensure the 2022 show will be a success. Since 2000, AMTIL has operated Austech, Australia’s premier advanced manufacturing and machine tool exhibition. The last Austech exhibition – held in Melbourne in May 2019 – was attended by industry professionals from across Australia and around the world, with more than 170 organisations showcasing state-of-the-art manufacturing hardware, software and support services. Going forward, Austech has now been incorporated into AMW, an exhibition encompassing all aspects of the manufacturing industry in Australia.

AMTIL took the decision to launch AMW after Reed Exhibitions announced in mid-2020 that it was ceasing operation of its National Manufacturing Week (NMW) exhibition. NMW had been held annually since 1999, at venues alternating each year between Sydney and Melbourne. AMTIL had enjoyed a long partnership with Reed, with all Austech exhibitions having been co-located with the NMW show since 2000.

The discontinuation of NMW was seen as an opportunity for AMTIL to develop a more extensive event that demonstrates the full breadth and diversity of the manufacturing industry in Australia today. With AMW, AMTIL is widening the scope of its exhibitions portfolio with a comprehensive showcase of the state of manufacturing in Australia today.

“Our ambition for AMW has always been to not just create a fantastic platform for the industry, but for it to become a real celebration of manufacturing in this country,” AMTIL chief executive officer Shane Infanti said. “It’s been great to see so many companies coming onboard by signing up to be part of our inaugural show in Sydney next June. I think it’s going to be an unmissable event for anyone connected to Australian manufacturing.”

Visitor registrations for AMW 2022 will open in late February. AMTIL will be making regular announcements between now and the start of the event about its plans for the show, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the AMW website as well as its social media channels for the latest updates.

“It’s good to be heading into the Christmas break knowing that we’ve got a packed show lined up,” Banks adds. “It means that when we come back in the New Year we can just really focus on getting as many visitors in as possible. I think everyone at AMTIL is very excited about delivering something really great for our industry.”

For more information, visit www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au.