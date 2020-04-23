AMI812x combines servomotor, output stage and fieldbus connection

At market introduction, the AMI812x series includes three overall lengths in the F2 flange code with standstill torques from 0.5 to 1.1 Nm. The AMI812x is optionally available with a multi-turn absolute encoder without battery backup and with a backlash-free holding brake. With an additional sealing ring, the servo drive achieves high IP 65 protection rating and is suitable for all installation positions. The STO safety function can be integrated as an option via the TwinSAFE Logic.
The fast control technology, based on vector current and PI speed control, supports highly dynamic positioning tasks. Numerous monitoring options, such as over and undervoltage, overcurrent or motor utilisation via calculation of an I²T model, offer high operational reliability. The operating state is indicated by integrated status LEDs.
Electronics and motor are supplied via the M12 power interface. The M8 bus interface for EtherCAT offers a second port for simple cascading in an EtherCAT daisy chain. In addition, the introduction of a motor version with EtherCAT P connection is planned. The I/O interface (M8) enables direct connection of two sensors or actuators in the 24 V DC signal range up to 0.5 A. The connection cables are available with straight and angled outlets. Very high torques can also be achieved with the matching planetary gear unit from the AG2250 series.