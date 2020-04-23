AMI812x combines servomotor, output stage and fieldbus connection

The new AMI812x series of integrated servo drives expands the compact drive technology portfolio (up to 48 V DC) from Beckhoff by extremely compact devices for distributed field installation. The integration of servomotor, output stage and fieldbus connection in a space-saving design makes the drives ideal for automation outside of control cabinets in the motion power range up to 400 W.

As an EtherCAT slave, the AMI812x integrated servo drive can be placed directly on the machine without a control cabinet and without upstream I/O level, allowing for the implementation of highly compact machines without control cabinets.