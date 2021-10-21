Ahrens help build Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capabilities

Pharmacy giant Sigma Healthcare engage Ahrens to deliver a critical distribution centre that will service Tasmania.

Building Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capabilities has been identified as key to a strong and resilient economy. This is why it is increasingly important for Australian companies to be engaged to deliver design and construction solutions for local activity.

National full service construction and engineering company, Ahrens, has been playing a major role in delivering critical design and construction solutions for over 100 years. With a reputation that cannot be denied, Ahrens has long been the manufacturing partner for clients in a number of essential industries.

Ahrens has been building rapport with Australian clients through a successful portfolio of past works, and Sigma Healthcare is no exception; they are a repeat client who chose Ahrens to complete their $20 million state-of-the-art distribution centre in South Australia in 2019.

After the successful completion of this distribution centre, Sigma re-engaged Ahrens to deliver their new facility in Tasmania, Ahrens’ first project in the state, and will see the manufacture of a 4,000m2 warehouse, a 350m2 office and fit-out, steel election and cladding, a complete fire system, as well as all external hardstand and perimeter security fencing.

This landmark new facility will support Sigma Healthcare’s ongoing growth by accommodating a higher volume of products via a central location in Hobart that will service Tasmania, and is due to be complete in April of 2022.

The facility will operate as part of Sigma Healthcare’s expansive network which distributes to over 4,000 pharmacies and hospitals across the nation, with the pharmaceutical giant owning some of Australia’s most well-known pharmaceutical brands, including Amcal, Guardian and Pharmasave.

Ahrens’ divisions will work collaboratively to deliver this turnkey project, with the Design and Construction SA team being the major contractor, Steel Solutions providing all structural steel in-house, and Ahrens’ Water Storage division providing all necessary fire tanks to support the build.

Proudly Australian and one of the most vertically-integrated construction companies in the nation, Ahrens delivers every time, committed to taking all projects from concept to completion.

From small scale fit outs to large scale developments, find out why clients continue to choose Ahrens for their manufacturing solutions: www.ahrens.com.au/man.