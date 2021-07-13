Ahrens help equip Electrolux to compete on global stage

Ahrens continue to provide cutting edge and innovative manufacturing solutions for their clients through the delivery of a new warehouse facility for Electrolux, an industry-leading global appliance company.

Choosing to partner themselves with a prominent construction company with a proven reputation and extensive portfolio in the manufacturing sector that spans decades, Electrolux engaged Ahrens to deliver a design and construction solution for their new warehouse in Dudley Park.

Proving to be the best fit to construct the multi-million dollar resource, Ahrens was selected to ensure Electrolux’s world class standard was met through meeting a number of complex requirements and equipment installations within the workshop layout and design.

Ahrens set the bar for outstanding quality and manufacturing excellence by delivering the 5,000m2 warehouse building and extensive civil works at Electrolux’s cooking products plant, employing a collaborative and consultative approach to the design and construction process that saw them work alongside Electrolux from the very start.

This approach meant Ahrens could establish agreed-upon project outcomes with Electrolux, and incorporate all components of the project in the initial design and planning stage, which ensured the facility could cater for unique ground conditions, provide truck access, a gatehouse as well as an expansive 6000m2 of employee car parking.

The innovative structural design also featured custom designed portal frames for cost efficiency and durability, as well as beams and 55-tonnes of steelwork fabricated locally at Ahrens’ in-house workshop.

Ahrens were able to provide a state of the art facility that is providing provide operational and distributional efficiencies at the plant and encouraging future growth plans to strengthen Electrolux’s ability to compete on a global stage. The new facility has greatly enhanced Electrolux’s capacity and capability offering to meet their manufacturing needs both now and into the future.

Electrolux General Manager Adelaide Manufacturing Phillip Saloniklis said the cutting edge facility will allow the plant to continue to defy trends and compete on a global stage.

“We see this as an integral part of supporting the ANZ market,” Saloniklis said.

“It will provide us with a solid base to push our export opportunities into the USA and Middle East.”

Ahrens were able to efficiently manage the project within six months from start to finish. The new facility is the latest in a long list of Electrolux investments in the 80-year-old Dudley Park plant – the remaining last whitegoods manufacturing facility in Australia.

Proud to be an Australian-owned family business, Ahrens is the most vertically-integrated construction company in Australia with a complete range of in-house capabilities to deliver your next project from concept to completion.

