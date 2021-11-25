Ahrens drives Playford Health Hub forward

Latest parking facility in Elizabeth Vale, Playford Health Hub, demonstrates Ahrens’ expertise in providing better car parks.

At Ahrens, every client is guaranteed a better car park that is built to last. With unbeatable expertise and in-house capabilities, Ahrens can bring every car park from concept right through to completion, with an aesthetic finish bound to leave a lasting impression.

Having worked on some of the most notable parking facilities in South Australia, including the Adelaide Entertainment Centre car park, Tea Tree Plaza’s Park ‘n’ Ride and the newest Queen Elizabeth Hospital parking facility, Ahrens were the first choice to deliver the newest multi-level car park for the NorthWest Healthcare Properties, managed by Vital Healthcare Property Trust.

Vital Healthcare Property Trust is listed on the New Zealand stock exchange with $2.5 billion of assets under management, and has 71 per cent of its portfolio in Australia. Vital Healthcare is the only specialist owner of healthcare property listed on the NZX (NZX:VHP).

A leading global healthcare real estate investment trust, NorthWest Healthcare operates in five countries, with the Australian arm working on a high-tech, smart health hub at Playford, which will see the area surrounding the Lyell McEwin Hospital transformed into an interconnected health precinct, with the Elizabeth Vale shopping centre demolished to make way for construction.

As part of the first stage of the new development in Elizabeth Vale, the client engaged Ahrens to deliver a new car park that is made up of 501 parking spaces that span over six expansive levels.

The team have completed the build itself, along with the base build of the ground floor retail and commercial tenancies, as well as all associated external pavements.

The second instalment of the development will involve a specialist medical consultation building, with the third and final stage being the private hospital itself.

This is Ahrens' first project for the client, and one guaranteed to leave a mark.