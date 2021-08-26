Ahrens continue delivering manufacturing excellence by drawing on local resources

In light of the pandemic, it has never been more important to consider the manufacturing process and ensure its success and sustainability through drawing on local resources and construction methods.

Ahrens continues to deliver manufacturing excellence through offering clients the complete design and construction solution for their project, through a comprehensive range of internal capabilities, and in-house steel fabrication at their local and strategically located workshops, dramatically reducing planning and construction time.

The most vertically integrated construction company in Australia, with capabilities that include construction, engineering, complete project management, silo manufacturing, structural steel manufacturing, site erection and rural infrastructure, clients don’t need to look any further for the right fit for their next project.

Ahrens have been using these extensive capabilities to deliver fit-for-purpose project solutions for their clients over a number of decades, with one such example being the manufacturing facility delivered for Australia’s premier specialist steel processor and supplier, Ferrocut, a subsidiary business of the Southern Steel Group.

The multi-million facility in Pooraka featured a 7,800m2 warehouse, loading awnings and a two-storey administration building complete with offices, a kitchen, bathrooms and lift access between the two floors for increased accessibility.

Fabricating all steel in-house, Ahrens were able to supply over 300 tonnes of steel fabrication, external hardstand and associated car parking to complete the facility, which ensured the project was completed on-time and on-budget.

Ahrens were able to efficiently manage the project within eight months from start to finish, continuing an excellent client relationship with the Southern Steel Group, having completed Ferrocut’s former custom-manufacturing facility more than 10 years ago.

