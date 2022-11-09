Making your AGV systems safe, in every way possible

Many years ago, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) were primarily used for moving large and heavy goods in factories.

Today, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry and the paradigm shift in the automotive sector are the key drivers for the increasing trend in the use of AGVs. More and more companies are turning to flexible automated solutions that can handle the ever-changing consumer behaviour.

Technological advancements in fields such as AI leads to the development of more solutions for AGVs and is expanding the scope of what these machines can do. While this phenomenon creates more opportunity for growth, it also raises more safety and security concerns in the industry.

AGV manufacturers and their users need not only ensure that the vehicle system is designed safely but is also applied safely, while optimising productivity and considering all the spatial and infrastructural conditions.

A Holistic Approach

AGVs and vehicle systems are highly complex machines that need to adhere to international standards before they can be used industrially and commercially.

The release of standards for Automated guided vehicle (AGV) / Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), ISO 3691-4 in 2020, was in response to the fast development of emerging technologies in the field of automated vehicles.

The ISO standard was long overdue since its predecessor (EN 1525:1997) was published 23 years earlier. It can now be regarded as the primary international AGV standard. ISO 3691-4 defines the requirements of the safety functions and specifies how to validate the vehicles’ automated functions. It also specifies the required performance level for the vehicle monitoring functions, various operating modes and the brake controller.

In 2021, Australia released AS 5144-4, which was derived from ISO 1691-4 and therefore can also be used as a reference.

Pilz products and services offer a holistic approach to automated guided vehicle systems. From products that protect the machines from collision to engaging with the customer at the design phase through to validation and commissioning.

The services offered for vehicles and applications follow the standard ISO 3691-4, including CE marking. This way, Pilz provides manufacturers and operators a complete package for safe, productive intralogistics applications.

PSENscan

The safety laser scanner PSENscan is the perfect solution for use on automated guided vehicles. It provides maximum safety for the mobile vehicles by detecting objects in its path even at high speeds without compromising productivity.

PSENscan also offers a host of opportunities in production logistics as it supports dynamic navigation of AGVs thanks to the ROS (Robot Operating System) package. PSENscan provides the distance data for localisation and navigation.

The data can be used with the help of the C++ library and the ROS modules. One can use it for their own SLAM algorithm (Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping). Maps of the environment are thus created for navigation which enables the AGV to avoid obstacles making it more dynamic and therefore safe to implement in production environments.

Services for Safe operation of AGVs

The “Safe operation of automated guided vehicle systems” service, offers a complete package, right through to the international conformity assessment.

Design risk assessment (DRA)

Design risk assessment (DRA) service is a review of risk assessment based on design drawings and information provided by the manufacturer on the application of the AGV’s. This will include checking for compliance with relevant standards and regulations / guarantee that the automated guided vehicle complies with legal requirements and the list of the necessary / recommended measures to increase safety and productivity.

Is a detailed analysis of the key safety functions of an automated guided vehicle. This service is also of interest to manufacturers of AGVs. Pilz advises on specific safety functions for navigation, control, brakes, or speed monitoring and supply the relevant proof of conformity for your customers.

Site Acceptance Test is the full risk assessment of the whole AGV system which includes examination of all/selected AGVs that are in use, validation of the whole application, including inspection of its environment. This will also include advice on all necessary measures for the user on site.