Advancing manufacturing is the key to economic complexity

“Rich, dumb and getting dumber.”

Personally, I would not use such strong words to describe Australia. Notwithstanding that, their deployment by a journalist in 2019 to characterise our Economic Complexity Index (ECI) results was memorable.

If nothing else, it’s a catchy phrase and I’ve seen it reproduced by others drawing attention to our dire ECI performance.

Updated rankings, based on 2020 export data, were released in August and they brought little in the way of better news. I said it in August, and I’ll say it again: These ECI results are mortifying for Australia!

We placed 91 out of 133 countries, sandwiched between Kenya and Namibia. When the rankings were first published in 1995, we were #55, and we’ve trended downwards since.

Paying attention to the ECI is like a nation looking into the mirror without any makeup on – the reflection tells the truth, and in our case the ugly truth. Nations who rank highly on the ECI tend to be industrial powerhouses, like Japan, Germany, and South Korea. Absent of the resource riches that we enjoy; they’ve had to manufacture their own luck.

While we are famously lucky, the new ranking comes with a clear warning that our luck is fading.

What does it mean?

Economic complexity is based on the sophistication and diversity of a nation’s exports. Those who rank highly on the ECI are nations who make and ship products that are hard to make.

Or as the folks from the Harvard Growth Lab put it: “High complexity countries are home to a range of sophisticated, specialized capabilities and are therefore able to produce a highly diversified set of complex products.”

A good analogy comes from the lab’s Dr. Muhammed A. Yıldırım, explaining how productive knowledge fits into it.

He invites us to think of each type of productive knowledge as a letter tile in a scrabble rack, and a finished product as a word. A good diversity of letters will give you a better chance of high-value words, while a deck with a poor range of letters limits your chances to win the game.

Yıldırım writes that “only those with a larger diversity of letters will be able to make more and more unique products. On the other hand, words that require more letters will be made only in the countries that have all the requisite pieces.”

Why does it matter?

As a country industrialises and builds up an ecosystem of smart, capable people, it will tend to make more and more complex (and valuable) things.

Professor Ricardo Hausmann, Founder and Director of Harvard’s Growth Lab, says a stylised version of the world is that poor countries produce “few things that everyone knows how to produce, while rich countries produce many things including some things few countries know how to produce.”

“Growth is being driven by a process of diversification to enter more, and increasingly more complex, production.”

All well and good, the scrabble tiles and the complexity and the diversification and the rest of, but what does this mean to me? you might ask.

If the researchers behind the rankings are to be believed, the “true value” of their work is the accuracy with which it can predict future growth “…better than any other single measure,” says Hausman.

Australia’s wealth is surprisingly high for a country with economic complexity so low: the ninth highest per capita income overall. This is where our luck figures. But it’s also running out.

While we’ve gotten wealthy, we’ve also gotten complacent. At the same time, our neighbours have been improving the contents of their scrabble racks, and they do well out of it.

China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India are among those tipped to grow fastest, propelled by their improving economic complexity.

We have been blinded by the ‘good times’, or the luck we have derived from being the world’s hotel, farm and quarry.

Our low complexity versus current wealth will result in slow growth, averaging 2 per cent a year up to 2030, “ranking in the bottom half of countries globally,” according to Harvard.

Another concern around the narrowness of our exports is our relationship with one single customer, accounting for nearly 41 per cent of our exported wares, and that relationship has its challenges. Cheers to that with our wines they didn’t buy.

Another conclusion is that our fossil-based commodities, representing some of our top export earners, will not be as in-demand as they are now.

Manufacturing is the answer

Overall, I agree with the substance of the ECI, and its explanations of economic growth. It has its shortcomings, however.

It does not consider the technological sophistication involved in extracting resources, something Australia has led the world in. But this technological sophistication is of not much use to our global trade if we have it locked up onshore – we have to export.

A mantra of the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre is “it’s not what you make, but how you make it.” The ECI does not examine the complexity of manufacturing and its value chain, but of finished products or components.

The Harvard researchers recommend what they call a “strategic bets” approach, with few nearby opportunities and therefore a need “for coordinated long jumps into strategic areas with future diversification potential.”

Until recently, these strategic bets for Australia were called “National Manufacturing Priorities”, and I have reason to believe that its fundamentals can also be recognised in the makeup of the National Reconstruction Fund.

I believe that Harvard’s research and the ambitious National Reconstruction Fund show us how urgent our need is to grow manufacturing capability – how else do we realise the promises and opportunities of such fund? Funding is one thing, utilising it in an impactful way for the nation another.

So, what would I do to act on this?

There are examples we can learn from, especially from those of countries who rank high on the ECI. One example is close to home: AMGC has co-invested as little as $57 million in 141 projects with Australian manufacturers. This comes with a requirement that they collaborate with other manufacturers and with researchers, something our own research shows increases the chance of success. (It’s also something high-complexity countries generally do very well). Insofar, AMGC is copying the Fraunhofer model but on a smaller scale.

From this modest investment alone, we see a predicted economic impact of $1.6 billion additional revenue for Australia, together with over 4,000 highly skilled, high-paying additional jobs. On a bigger scale, this is how entire nations invest in manufacturing capability which in turn leads to ECI advancement.

There are some 47,000 manufacturers in Australia, many of them with incredible global potential as well as complex products and services attached to these. Their main issue is scale. This will require investment from multiple parties: Modest amounts and thinly spread can go a long way, as we’ve measurably evidenced by copying the approach of other successful nations.

Another related ingredient is focus.

We cannot be great at everything and shouldn’t try. We do have areas of comparative and competitive advantage, and these are what we should build on.

Where we do well, for example in extracting the critical minerals we possess, we can do better by adding value to them.

Focus is also required from policymakers, public service, industry and applied researchers, paired with consistency in industry policy.

Two examples are the Fraunhofer network of applied research centres and the UK Catapults who were also inspired by the Fraunhofer model. Whereas the UK Catapults are around for over 20 years now, Fraunhofer is for 73-years. Both initiatives are good industry policy, and both are above politics.

As one well known idiom states, the best time to plant a tree for shade was ten years ago, the next best time is today.

Growing complexity and capability takes time. Let’s plant now.