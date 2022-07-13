Advanced manufacturing blossoming in the top end

Corrosion Instruments is establishing a local testing, prototyping, and small-batch manufacturing facility in the Northern Territory. Billy Friend speaks with founder Sam Pattermore about the company’s journey.

Born and bred in Darwin, Sam Pattemore said he remembers having ideas of potential products and inventions as a child. His father was an engineer, and in turn Pattemore developed a propensity to problem solve – to find different ways of doing things.

After studying interstate, a bright-eyed engineer returned to the territory to begin his career, where he spent several years in the pipeline industry. It was here where the concept for Corrosion Instruments was born. One aspect of maintaining and operating pipelines is cathodic protection (CP) – protecting the structure from corrosion by applying an electric current to it. As the only electrical engineer in the NT branch of the company, Pattemore was responsible for this process.

One day in the early stages of the job, he was sent out to complete a CP survey with the technicians, who were far more experienced. Their instructions were to turn his watch around, hold the multimeter, wait for the second dial to get to 55 and count down from 5. After counting down to zero, the next measurement on the multimeter was recorded on a piece of paper.

“The technician instructing Pattemore paused for a second and said, “unless the measurement is too high or too low,” Pattemore said. “I asked what happens then? and he explained that you had to keep going until you have the measurement you want, or until multiple measurements are very close. This wasnt a science, having to repeat this process at 1000+ test points and writing results on a dusty, sweat covered piece of paper – there were lots of elements which needed to be fixed. Trying to take a measurement that needs millisecond precision using a wrist-watch and reaction time this all just left too much room for error.”

In 2014, Pattermore began a journey to fix the monitoring and measuring of cathodic protection systems. He made portable equipment to replace the pen, paper and multimeter with a smart phone and a Bluetooth instrument which was made specifically for the task at hand. The operators’ phone maintained a database of all the cathodic protection infrastructure, so they could just press a button to record accurate measurements straight to a database avoiding human error.

“It become a semi-automated process which resolved measurement errors and improved efficiency” he said.

Pattemore spent two years working full time for a pipeline company, while also putting in full time hours at home developing the hardware. In 2018, he focused fully on his idea, working 80-hour and living off savings. After 18 months of this, Sam took a break and worked for a short stint with an engineering firm during this time he learned about investment, start-ups, raising capital and building a business

“Stage two of the project was to take that portable equipment that I’ve made and turn it into an IoT system,” he explained. “So instead of doing a survey, driving down the pipeline, we could permanently install data loggers and fully automate the process.”

After winning a local pitching competition, CrocPitch, run by the Darwin Innovation Hub, Pattemore gained a six-figure investment from Paspalis Innovation Investment Fund and a handful of other investors. In 2020, the company was formed and commenced development on their IoT system. Corrosion Instruments have now set up a small parts manufacturing shop and is now partnering with a larger electrical manufacturer in South Australia.

Transforming Cathodic Protection

Protecting structures like pipelines with CP has previously been seen as somewhat of a “black art,” but Corrosion Instrument’s mission is to change that. The company wants to de-mystify the art of CP measurement through the use of highly accurate, simple, automated instrumentation.

“Our instruments provide highly repeatable results in applications where traditional means have produced great variation and, at times, a great deal of frustration,” Pattemore explained. “With a traditional means for measurement, the technician could take a dozen readings and them all be different. They might vary by 20 per cent of the measured value. With our equipment, we could take a dozen readings and they be identical plus or minus 0.1 percent of the measured value.”

By removing the guesswork, organisations can have a more definite answer to the question: is the structure protected from corrosion? The system can interpret the data collected continuously from thousands of points and present it in a way the is meaningful for asset maintenance and operation. The CP-Pro is Corrosion Instrument’s portable CP survey instrument, measuring the protected asset’s potential more than 600 times per second. Using precision GPS timing and powerful data analytics, the device has been designed to automatically measure and record highly accurate instant-off potential.

AC potentials, on-potential, a trace of the interrupt signature, comments and photos are all recorded to a database of the CP test points and assets. The tool connects to mobile phones and interfaces to the CI-Tools app. The CP-Pro is the ideal instrument for in-field survey validation and fault finding.

As Pattemore explained, the reduction in costs as by replacing manual surveys with continual monitoring and automated surveys using an IoT system massive – and in the pipeline space, the stakes are high.

“To do a manual survey of a gas transmission pipeline typically costs upward of $50,000 for every 1000 kilometres of pipeline,” he said. “Companies typically do one survey a year because it’s expensive. With this equipment you can do a survey every day for a matter of cents per measurement. The equipment can also determine faults or under protection and notify the user within hours. The goal is to extend the longevity of the assets, some of which are worth billions of dollars and many of which are critical infrastructure. Major pipeline owners in Australia include APA Group, Jemena, AGIG and Santos.

“Preventative maintenance can extend the life of the asset whilst also reducing operational costs. Corrosion is generally irreversible and often not practical to repair. If we can extend the life of Australia’s Trillion dollars’ worth of buried assets by one percent, that would make a big difference”

The technology applies to more than just pipelines, it can be used for large storage tanks, gas and oil wells, transport infrastructure such as bridges, wharfs, piers, tunnels and fuel systems and underground storage for the defence industry. In addition to monitoring CP, the technology can also monitor induced voltages and currents on buried infrastructure caused by rail, tram and power transmission systems.

Growing the NT’s manufacturing ecosystem

Last year, the Territory Labor Government announced a five-year, $8.75 million partnership with the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) to administer the Australian Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF).

AMEF will provide grants to industry-led advanced manufacturing projects located in the Northern Territory across the Territory’s priority sectors. Projects need to show to commercialise new products and processes, including transitioning a new product or process from pilot/prototype stage to full commercial operations and support early-stage small scale and pilot research projects in advanced manufacturing.

Every project funded under the AMEF requires at least two collaborators – those being a business, manufacturer, supplier, or researcher – with at least one of the entities being Territory based.

Charmaine Barrett, AMGC’s NT Director, said there is untapped potential to grow sovereign capability in the Northern Territory.

“Since the foundation of the partnership between AMGC and the Territory Government last year, we have already seen an uplift in engagement from local industry with a 500 percent increase in network membership and a growing pipeline of potential projects,” she said. “AMGC knows there is significant potential in the NT to develop new, highly-skilled and resilient jobs by leveraging the region’s vast natural resources, research talent, and manufacturing base to grow the Territories impact both locally and abroad.”

Growing the Territory’s advanced manufacturing industry is a key part of our strategy to grow the economy to 40 billion by 2030 and create more jobs.

“It’s very well known that we’re a service and supply hub with a smaller baseline of manufacturing,” Barrett explained. “Our work is about expanding the perception of what manufacturing away from just the production umbrella and including the engineers, designers and service industry into how businesses can transition into advanced manufacturing practices. Once they start getting over the initial perception, the innovations happening here are quite mind-blowing.”

Minister for Advanced Manufacturing, Nicole Manison said advanced manufacturing will be a major jobs driver of the future in the territory.

“This new partnership will provide local manufacturers with the ability to turn their dreams into realities,” she said. “Corrosion Instruments will play a major role in our natural resource sectors, as well as our future water projects. By growing Territory capabilities in advanced manufacturing, we are expanding industries and export opportunities, creating new opportunities for investors and exciting job opportunities for Territorians.”

First cab off the rank

Corrosion Instruments has received the first grant under the AMEF, with $110,000 to establish a local testing, prototyping, and small-batch manufacturing facility to support the local manufacture and commercialisation of its next-generation products.

The facility in Palmerston is up and running and is the only one of its type in the Territory.

“Without this commitment from AMGC and the Territory Government, we would otherwise have sent the work interstate,” Sam Pattemore said. “The ability to prototype, test and manufacture locally will allow us to expedite commercialisation of future projects, before moving to full-scale production and later export.”

“We can prototype many types of electronic equipment. Thanks to the grant we now have the ability to do the prototyping of printed circuit boards (PCBs) here within a day. We’re setting up the infrastructure to be able to do small batch assembly and building automatic test equipment

The co-investment will allow for more skilled jobs, with Pattemore expanding his team for the work to be done in the new facility.

“Prior to this funding, it was just the four of us. Since then, we’ve hired a logistics and quality officer, an extra software engineer and two casual electronics technicians who are young and wanting to learn,” he said. “We’re building a team of electronics technicians who can do assembly, inspection and calibration.”

The company forecasts local manufacture of around 2000 units every year, generating additional revenues of up to $4 million over the first five years of the program. In turn, Pattemore said Corrosion Instruments will be able to grow its local customer base, while expanding its reach into international export markets, with a focus on gas and water security projects.

“The company combines rapid prototyping, an inspired mindset lean manufacturing to quickly turn around innovative, high quality projects with customer service at the very core.