Advanced Engineering with myPNOZ and sensor technology

Advanced Engineering Industrie Automation transitioned to PC-based control technology for automation as part of the modernisation of the electrical and control technology for the entire machine portfolio.

During the transition, however, the company deliberately chose not to implement an integrated safety solution for the newly fitted technology since the workspaces are enclosed.

The new modular safety relay myPNOZ, in conjunction with safe sensor technology PSEN, emerged as the right answer for the safety concept they were looking for.

The solution has been applied successfully, on all machines manufactured by the Austrian firm, including the “Peelmaster.”

myPNOZ as the heart of safety

Advanced Engineering found just the modularity they need with myPNOZ: All applications, including E-STOP, safety gate switch with/without guard locking, and light curtains, can be handled by the machines using the extension modules that are now available.

Advanced Engineering further employs PSEN sensor technology, which includes the safety switches PSENmag and PSENcode, the safety gate systems PSENslock, and the safety light curtains PSENopt, in addition to myPNOZ.

This updated safety standard ensures a reliable performance for all machines available, including the “Peelmaster” – sheet remover, a pioneer in its field.

The high precision process of the “Peeler” is meticulously planned down to the smallest detail and is guaranteed by the safety package by Pilz. This ensures a minimal error rate of much below 1% when the system is properly configured.

Benefits at a glance

Cost-effective solution: only one safety relay is needed to span the required function range

Maximum flexibility: all applications may be implemented using myPNOZ extension modules

In conjunction with safe sensor technology PSEN, myPNOZ establishes an individually tailored safety standard for all machines

Customer Statement

“Simplicity was the key argument for us: myPNOZ offers exactly the modularity we need – we can cover all our applications with one relay and the available expansion modules. And thus create a safety standard that’s perfectly tailored to our requirements,” said Manuel Bernhofer, head of Automation Development at Advanced Engineering.

About Advanced Engineering Industrie Automation

Just short of 25 staff are employed at the Hallein site of the Austrian company Advanced Engineering Industrie Automation: all core skills – from mechatronic development and design through to automation technology with software programming for control, visualisation, SCADA, and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) connection, including assembly and commissioning – are kept in-house.

Alongside different versions of peelers, the machine portfolio also includes devices for automatic loading, unloading, and handling of PCB products by robot arms, buffer systems, as well as line controllers for the automation of entire production lines.

Our products in application

Modular safety really myPNOZ

Modular safety relay that’s easy to use with inbuilt combination logic for monitoring emergency stop, safety light curtains, or two hand controls IIA/C, for instance, in small to medium applications with two to 16 safe input functions

Sensor technology

The optimum solution for your application: safety switches for monitoring positions and guards, Optical sensors such as light barriers or camera systems for monitoring areas and zones