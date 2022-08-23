Join the webinar: Your additive manufacturing 2.0 journey starts now

The manufacturing industry is going through its biggest change in over a hundred years, fuelled by supply chain challenges, shifts in customer demands and rising costs, forcing manufacturers to explore radically new ways of creating and capturing value.

The future of making involves the ability to respond quickly leveraging digital inventories, reducing costs and lead times while adding more customer value through customisation.

Hear from Markforged directors, engineers and customers on how to leverage additive manufacturing in your industry and come see the biggest, fastest, and most sophisticated 3D printer Markforged has ever built.

The FX20 is capable of printing high-temperature thermoplastic parts with continuous carbon fibre for high-strength parts at the click of a button. And it delivers improved performance and consistency to unlock the most demanding manufacturing and end-use applications.

Talk with our experts and get answers to all of your questions about Industry challenges and Markforged’s next-generation platform: the FX20.

Join us for this Makers Livestream to learn:

How manufacturers can build an Additive 2.0 Strategy

Discover how thousands of local manufacturers are leveraging Additive Manufacturing to build a robust supply chain

2022 Manufacturing trends and how these impact your business

How Manufacturing and CNC Shops can respond to low quantity custom manufacturing

Why CNC Shops are opening up a new revenue stream with Additive + Subtractive

How moving from traditional manufacturing to AM helps reduce costs

Discover how Innovation is accelerated with Additive Manufacturing

Detailed 3D printing Applications for Manufacturing and CNC Shops

Why BIGGER, FASTER, STRONGER is important in AM 2.0

Wednesday 31 August 2022

11am Perth, 1pm Sydney, 3pm Auckland

Save your seat here.

About the speakers:

Richard Elving

Senior director, Asia-Pacific

Elving leads the Markforged business in South Asia-Pacific. He has over 15 years of hands-on experience of sales leadership and business management, from the manufacturing industry, working with over 5,000 manufacturers to date.

Abhishek Malik

Applications engineer, ANZ

Malik leads the Applications Engineering team in Australia & New Zealand, and is a mechanical engineer with a passion for innovation, sustainability and a wealth of hands-on knowledge in additive manufacturing.

Sarah Ramsay

Chief executive officer, United Machinists

Ramsay is the CEO and co-owner of Dunedin niche manufacturing machine shop, United Machinists. United precision machine components for some of New Zealand’s leading high-tech exporters across industries such as aerospace, medical, marine and cinematography.