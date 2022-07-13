Achieving digital fluency in advanced manufacturing

Digital skills are becoming essential across all sectors of manufacturing. IBSA Group explains to Manufacturers’ Monthly the skills development priorities essential to building sovereign capability and economic growth – and what manufacturers can do to improve digital fluency across their workplace.

Recent industry estimates show 87 per cent of manufacturing jobs now require digital skills. As the digitalisation of manufacturing is accelerating, workforce skills program developers, IBSA Group said employers have an opportunity to gain from a workforce with the right digital skills through upskilling and reskilling the current workforce and ensuring new entrants have got the necessary capabilities.

The demands of digitised manufacturing within more automated facilities using Industry 4.0 require workers to create new solutions and products. Speaking with an array of manufacturers across many different spaces. Manufacturers are often willing to embrace some digital practices, but the transition from traditional operations takes a clear plan and expertise to execute properly.

IBSA Group’s Scaling Up: Developing Modern Manufacturing through a Skilled Workforce captures insights from manufacturers, union leaders and peak bodies and shines a light on exactly what challenges are impacting manufacturing in the digital space.

The report shows the skills response over the next year will need to be focused on COVID-19 recovery. In the longer term, special efforts in digital literacy, automation skills and data management are needed.

Sharon Robertson, CEO of IBSA Group, said there was strong and clear consensus from manufacturers, training organisations, peak bodies and unions operating within the sector of the need to provide more work-based learning and apprenticeship training opportunities that create pathways to higher skills development.

“The clear need for the development of advanced skills from the platform of work-based learning was identified. One of the key recommendations of the report is greater recognition of apprenticeships as pathways to higher qualifications and higher learning,” she explained. “The manufacturing sector wants to see a system of apprenticeships that incorporate extensive STEM-based skills that provide qualifications equating to a diploma or advanced diploma.”

IBSA identified that existing qualifications in manufacturing sectors need to better reflect contemporary requirements of new technologies, data analysis and compliance awareness. According to Robertson, the adoption of technology will require non-technical skills in areas other than production as well. Sales and distribution, marketing and logistics are all changing substantially with the implementation of new technologies and associated production processes.

“If the recovery out of COVID-19 has shown us anything, it’s that we can’t be slow in responding to the need for change,’’ she said. “Manufacturers have been responsive and flexible in responding to the challenges of the last couple of years. The skills sector needs to be just as responsive to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead for Australian manufacturing and the industry’s current and future employees.’’

Drivers of digital fluency

Digital fluency and digital literacy are two terms which can help manufacturers navigate the digitalisation of processes. In the 2020 ‘Global Digital Fluency Study’, Accenture explains digital fluency should be thought of in a similar manner to speaking a language. If someone is literate, they understand the basic tools of speech, such as reading and speaking. However, if someone is fluent, they can create something new with the tools, such as craft a poem or engage in robust conversation.

A joint project by the Digital Skills Organisation (DSO) and IBSA Group is underway to establish an industry-endorsed definition of digital fluency that reflects Australian manufacturing needs. The project will create a digital fluency standard specifically for the manufacturing sector which reflects the skills workers need to integrate different technologies to create new solutions and products and thrive in a digitally enabled world.

The manufacturing industry Digital Fluency Standard will be supported by self-assessment tools and pathways to upskill across a range of job roles.

The DSO and IBSA Group are conducting an employer pilot, focused on identifying a more agile response to addressing the digital skills needed by the manufacturing sector. Through working with employers and Swinburne University, a dual sector university providing both vocational and higher education programs, the pilot is codesigning a skills-based approach to assess a person’s existing level of digital skills and determine what support, if any, they need to further develop their skills.

DSO Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kidd said that by using and defining skill standards, learners will have something which they can be assessed against, and employers will be given more confidence about the people they employ.

“Digital skills have until now been poorly understood by employers, learners, and even training providers. This needs to change, and we want to help guide this transformation.”

Industry heavyweights are showing interest in the concept as they continue to adopt more automation. For example, BOSCH Manufacturing Solutions, a global supplier of technology and services, is interested in supporting this project as an example of how high-end companies can contribute their expertise to help democratise digital literacy and fluency skills and embed them further across the manufacturing industry.

However, accessing real-time information on processes through IIoT can provide early warnings on quality or productivity problems and the future is trending only one way. In the automated, smart factory setting, workers need to be digitally fluent as well as literate.

Across the Tasman, a study on the New Zealand manufacturing industry predicts that by 2030, the sector is expected to see a significant drop in physical and manual skills and a significant increase in technological skills. In particular, ‘general equipment operation/navigation’ such as assembly line work will decrease the most and advanced IT skills such as coding, programming and cloud computing will see the largest increase.

For use in the manufacturing sector, the DSO’s digital fluency standard will need to be tailored to the concepts of Industry 4.0, rather than just focusing on general IT proficiencies. Employees will also need to know how to identify inefficiencies and stoppages in the production pipeline using real-time data and data analysis.

Strategies for enhancing digital skills

The DSO recommends taking a “skills based approach” when it comes to training employees. This approach takes into account the specificity of each individual worker, evaluating their capabilities based on the skills they’ve developed from prior training and experience. It is a reality that some workers are more digitally fluent than others, so patience is required to align everyone with skillsets for the tasks at hand.

Regardless of someone’s education, employers can improve a businesses’ digital prowess by clearly articulating job requirements to attract fresh or mid-career professionals, drawing up digital skills maps, reskilling existing employees to a similar level of digital capacity and investing in further skills for career development and skill upgrades.

In recent industry research, conducted as part of the project, employers listed ‘Use software/mobile applications to perform routine and simple workplace tasks’ and ‘Managing and storing information’ as the skills that were seen as the most relevant to the manufacturing sector.

With only 4 per cent of employers saying their workers had ‘The ability to interpret information and design content,’ it’s clear that reaching digital fluency isn’t achievable overnight. To help with this challenge, IBSA’s Sharon Robertson concluded that its research clearly shows the critical importance of digital fluency across the manufacturing sector.

“The aim is to help clarify what this means in practice for employers, to assist them in their workforce development activities,” she says. “We are encouraging employers in the manufacturing sector to get involved in the project to ensure the outcome is as relevant as possible.”

A good starting point is for employers to benchmark their workforce’s digital skills and fluency. Two ways to do this are register your interest for the pilot project by emailing pilot@digitalskills.org.au, or take a short self-assessment survey: https://digitalskillsorg.com.au/employers/.