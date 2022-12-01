Accelerating innovation and growth strategies with Beckhoff

Hans Beckhoff, founder, owner and managing director of German giant Beckhoff Automation, has seen a lot in the past 40 years of steering the family-owned business. Currently one of the top three PC control technology companies in the world, Beckhoff tells Manufacturers’ Monthly how that level of experience has helped the company navigate the latest COVID-19 crisis. While the nature of the pandemic took many by surprise, Hans Beckhoff said that the company saw some kind of crisis as inevitable. And like with every crisis, it’s being prepared that’s critical in seeing it through successfully. “In the Western world, capitalism rules the business and it’s typical for capitalism that you have cyclic business,” he said. “This means every five to ten years you would have a crisis that would go on for a few years, something like this. As a company you should foresee such a crisis and you should be able to go through it in terms of financial stability.”

In a globalised economy, Hans Beckhoff was particularly aware of how a crisis can affect supply chains. The company had anticipated the Euro crisis and had learned to prepare for the effects of the disruption. “What we learned is that you need have your own warehouse filled up with material,” he added. “One of our business philosophies is that we should have at least between four to six months of raw material in stock physically in our own warehouse.”

Despite the interruptions, Hans Beckhoff noted he was happy to be in a position to support his customers as business continued strong. All that was needed was to have the supply. The challenge came with the international shipping crisis, so the company has had to adapt to longer delivery times. “We are doing our very best and have invested a lot of money in this,” he noted. The result is a company that has continued to see growth and is well placed to see even more growth in the future. With a total worldwide result of 1.182 billion euros, the company increased its sales in 2021 by around 28 per cent in comparison to 2020. “This is a great result that we are incredibly proud of,” Beckhoff noted.