The 6X – A simple radar formula for better processes

Traditionally, the search for a suitable radar sensor begins with the question, which frequency would work best for this particular application?

This query might be followed by thoughts about the properties of the media and how it could influence the measurement, as well as the specific installation environment. Furthermore, the temperature range or the presence of aggressive chemicals may give cause for concern. Businesses need to decide whether a standard process fitting, or special materials that meet the highest requirements are the right choice, especially if the user has some uncertainty and wants to be on the safe side. This needs to be weighed up with the distances a sensor has to measure, and whether it’s exposed to wind and weather all year round.

These and countless other considerations make one thing clear: With such a wide choice, you also have to select the right choice from the the large variety of radar sensors that are currently on offer. Because the areas of application are becoming more multi-faceted and processes more complex, the buyer requires an understanding and overview of what the market offers. The right know-how, experience and time can help avoid making costly, inefficient investments in place of a reliable measuring system.

A new certainty – “One for everything”

Florian Burgert, one of the product managers closely involved in the development of VEGAPULS 6X, says until now, choosing an instrument was a laborious process and often involved a lot of questions and product research.

“VEGA is now turning this process inside out with its new VEGAPULS 6X,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s not the sensor that counts, but what the users can achieve with it in their individual applications. Just knowing that they’ve chosen the best possible instrument solution, and that they’ll reach their goal faster with it, makes a big difference in their everyday operations.”