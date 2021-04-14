3M Silver Wheels: Combining performance with value

Fast and efficient metal cutting does not need to come with a big price tag. The new 3M Silver grinding wheels, including the 3M Depressed Centre Rigid Grinding Wheel and the 3M Cut-Off Wheel combine efficiency with low cost.

The 3M Silver range use similar precision shaped grain technology as found in the premium 3M Cubitron II products to deliver speed and long life at a low price.

BSC, a key supplier of industrial abrasives and other industrial components in Australia, actively supports customers with selection for their abrasive needs.

