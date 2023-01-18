3D Systems strengthens materials portfolio

3D Systems announced the addition of two new materials — Certified HX and Certified CuCr2.4 — to its industry-leading materials portfolio.

Both materials are certified for use with the company’s DMP Flex 350, and DMP Factory 350 3D printers, and HX is also certified for the DMP Factory 500 to address a breadth of applications requiring high strength and corrosion-resistance in industries such as energy, industrial gas turbines (IGT), high tech, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, and automotive.

Certified HX

Certified HX is a high-performance nickel alloy that contains a higher percentage of molybdenum (up to 9.5 per cent) versus other nickel alloys which enhances its strength and resistance to corrosion, creep deformation, cracking, and oxidation in hot zone environments.

This material is ideal for applications with a service temperature of up to 1200°C. With superior printed part quality and part density (typically 99.9 per cent), Certified HX is ideal for producing tall, large parts with integrated cooling and flow channels in optimal orientation for the energy, industrial gas turbine (IGT), petro-chemical, and aerospace & defense industries.

These include applications such as hot zone stator blades and integrated stators, impellers, turbine vanes, drilling tools, and combustion components that benefit from the high service temperature of the HX material.

3D Systems developed the parameters for Certified HX to be used with the DMP Flex 350, DMP Factory 350, and DMP Factory 500 in collaboration with its partner, GF Machining Solutions. These parameters were tested and optimized with GF Casting Solutions using real-world IGT and aerospace applications.

“The DMP Factory 500 together with the new printing parameters for the HX nickel alloy allows us to scale our additive manufacturing services by delivering large cross-section parts such as combustion chamber casings, stators, and impellers,” said Marco Salvisberg, business development manager, additive manufacturing, GF Casting Solutions.

“The high heat deflection temperature of the HX material combined with the surface smoothness, part accuracy, narrow tolerances, and high repeatability of the DMP Factory 500 printing process addresses the essential performance requirements of these parts and critical features such as cooling channels.

“With direct metal printing technology, we can outperform our competitors when it comes to the quality of metal series components. Our customers rate DMP part quality as the best in the industry today.”

Certified CuCr2.4

Certified CuCr2.4 is a high-strength, corrosion-resistant copper alloy that is significantly stronger than pure copper and easier to process for additive manufacturing applications.

Its superior part density (typically 99.9 per cent) and high conductivity after heat treatment make CuCr2.4 ideal for heat management and cooling systems in the high-tech, consumer goods, automotive, and aerospace and defence industries, especially when strength is also a requirement.

“Our Application Innovation Group (AIG) works alongside our customers to design the best additive manufacturing solution to address their application challenges,” said Dr. David Leigh, EVP and chief technology officer for additive manufacturing, 3D Systems.

“Defining the right solution starts with our team collaborating with customers to select the best material to meet the part’s required performance and mechanical properties. Continued investment in our materials portfolio will help increase the number of applications available to help our customers’ demands — enabling them to accelerate their innovation and maintain their competitive advantage.

“The addition of Certified HX and Certified CuCr2.4 bolster our metals materials portfolio in support of our customers’ evolving application needs.”