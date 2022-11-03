3D Systems to add extrusion technology to solution portfolio

3D Systems has acquired Titan Additive LLC (Titan Robotics), the Colorado-based designer and fabricator of large-format, industrial 3D printers.

As the market leader in pellet-based polymer extrusion 3D printing technology, and the only manufacturer offering hybrid tool head configurations, Titan Robotics provides solutions to its customers by developing application-specific processes using Titan’s unique additive manufacturing (AM) technology.

3D Systems thus expands the strength and breadth of its polymer AM solutions portfolio to address new applications in markets such as Foundries, Consumer Goods, Service Bureaus, Transportation & Motorsports, Aerospace & Defense, and General Manufacturing.

“As the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner across Industrial and Healthcare markets, 3D Systems is committed to meeting the widest possible range of our customers’ AM production needs,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems.

“With the addition of Titan Robotics’ unique extrusion technology, we will be able to address our customers’ need for large build volumes, superior performance, and improved productivity at a significantly lower cost.

“Through the innovative modular approach of their printers, and the ability to use both pellet and filament product forms in an open architecture with widely available production polymer systems, we believe the adoption rate of industrial 3D printing will continue to accelerate.

“By combining the engineering and applications expertise of Titan Robotics with the global reach of 3D Systems’ sales, service, and applications teams, we are well-positioned to support our customers across the full range of our markets.”

Titan Robotics is the only manufacturer offering hybrid tool head configurations that include pellet extrusion, filament extrusion, and a spindle tool head for precision finishing.

These configurable systems give the customer tremendous flexibility to choose the best combined format to meet their application need. The resulting solutions can deliver large, industrial parts using heated build platforms and chambers that scale from 30” x 30” x 45” to as large as 50” x 50” x 72” with print speeds up to 30,000 mm per minute.

As a customer’s application focus expands in the future, the modular Titan system can be easily upgraded to accommodate new materials and product configurations to best meet their targeted performance and cost goals.

“The team at Titan Robotics is thrilled to become part of the world-class organization at 3D Systems, as Titan’s leadership team of Clay Guillory, Bill Macy, Maddie Guillory and I are committed to continuing Titan’s mission of changing the traditional manufacturing landscape with production additive manufacturing solutions,” said Rahul Kasat, CEO, Titan Additive LLC.

“We are excited by the synergies this acquisition will enable to expand the adoption of industrial 3D printing across a wide variety of manufacturing industries, as pellet-based extrusion and hybrid manufacturing systems become the new standards for production applications.”

Direct pellet-fed 3D printing opens up a wide choice of material options, with hundreds of formulations commercially available ranging from low durometer (soft) to high performance and highly filled resins, such as high loadings of carbon fiber and glass fiber.

This allows customers to not only select the ideal material for their application but also to realize potential cost savings of up to 75%. The combination of fast production and short cycle times, and lower costs make these solutions ideal for a variety of applications including:

Sand casting

Tooling, including thermoforming, vacuum forming, sheet metal forming, composite tooling, etc.

Jigs and fixtures for assembly and manufacturing operations

End-use parts applications such as an alternative to injection molding, or for high-temperature requirements, such as air ducts, underhood, brackets, and structural components.

With three different Titan industrial production platforms to choose from, customers can combine configurable modules to tailor a solution that best meets their specific needs.

The robust platforms and configurable modules with Titan overcome industrial manufacturing challenges and deliver low total cost of ownership (TCO) on the factory floor.

The Atlas line of 3D printers features hybrid extrusion technologies, heated chambers, and industrial CNC motion control systems, while delivering faster production, reduced costs, and the ability to print large industrial parts.

In addition to delivering unique pellet-based extrusion technology, hybrid toolhead configurations, and in-situ machining, 3D Systems offers end-to-end support for customer production needs.

From custom systems and sensors to application development, R&D, and consumables, 3D System’s experts offer 3D printing, laser scanning, and material testing services, as well as custom hardware development, custom tool pathing, and post-processing assistance.

Learn more here.