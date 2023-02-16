150 years of Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco’s reputable history has culminated in its 150-year anniversary. Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out about the company’s legacy of innovation, progress and how it continues to push the envelope towards sustainability and efficiency.

In the 1870s, Eduard Franckel was a senior official at the Swedish State Railways. The railroad construction expert held a presentation in Stockholm, asking why there were no Swedish specialty companies for railroad materials, even though there were resources in the country. From this idea, AB Atlas was born.

From the different iterations of Atlas Copco throughout the years, there has been some truly remarkable stories, including on Australian shores.

The Swedish company began its journey in Australia in 1950, with customers like the State Electricity Commission of Victoria, New South Wales Railways, Tasmanian Hydro Electric Commission, the Snowy Mountains Authority and numerous mines in Tasmania, New South Wales and Western Australia.

Atlas Copco has been involved in some of Australia’s major historical events. Take the year 1976 for example, where the first British female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was photographed in Victoria’s Broken Hill punching away with an Atlas Copco Panther rockdrill, wearing overalls, a hard hat and other protective gear.

The following year, Atlas Copco helped the rescue mission of the Granville train disaster with its RH-series rock drills, a Darda rock-splitter and PRHS700 portable. Not every company has a dinosaur named after them, either.

Thanks to assistance and equipment from Atlas Copco, paleontologist Thomas H. Rich was able to conduct excavations for ten years at Dinosaur Cove in the Victorian Otway Ranges. From layers of sand, mud and clay, which over a period of more than one-hundred million years had been pressed together into hard rock, a new species was discovered.

In appreciation of the help received from Atlas Copco’s compressors, rock drills and pneumatic tools, the new discovery bears the company’s name – Atlascopcosaurus.

Sustainability through energy efficiency

According to Atlas Copco Australia business development manager Roshan Kumbla, the company’s mantra has always revolved around energy efficiency. Increased costs across the global supply chain have hurt the hip pocket of Australian manufacturers, but reducing carbon footprints can directly lead to cost savings.

“Every product we release is at least 10-15 per cent improved in some way more than the previous one – our product evolution has been based on that,” explained Kumbla.

“Compressed air production consumes a large amount of energy, which impacts a company’s bottom line as well as the environment. Atlas Copco uses a 10-step guide to

help companies lower their energy consumption and carbon footprint, which will translate into direct savings. When approximately 80 per cent of your compressed air system’s cost is your electricity bill, these savings can’t be dismissed.

“Over the life of your compressor, by selecting the right initial compressor system, your business could save you 5 – 10 times the cost of your initial asset in power costs, and reduce your effective carbon impact substantially.”

More and more people are demanding governments take action on climate change, which is leading to new legislation in many countries, such as tighter emission standards and carbon taxes.

By the same token, many companies have realised that making their production greener beyond government mandates is not just good for the environment but also for business – and that it can shore up their long-term success.

“From our research and development of compressors, through our production processes and to the project planning of systems and service, we always strive maximise efficiency in the use of resources, and create the highest possible profitability and sustainability for our customers,” he said.

“Regardless of the industry, Atlas Copco has effective and efficient solutions for compressed air, oxygen and nitrogen generation applications.”

150 years of continued innovation is certainly an impressive feather in Atlas Copco’s cap, but it isn’t enough for its customers to just take their word for it. To quantify the savings Atlas Copco’s compressors have in the short, medium and long term, the company performs a data logging service (AIRchitect), which allows a user to track and simulate energy use in a compressed air system.

AIRchitect can do the data logging for any compressor in the market, independently of the size and brand of the compressor. The core function of data logging is to get a full picture (every second of every day) of how your compressed air system is behaving, identify where energy is wasted, or production is impacted, indicate how to improve that system, and finally simulate future system combinations that will deliver the most efficient, reliable and profitable operations to the customer.

For instance, the third generation of Atlas Copco Variable Speed Drive compressors can save businesses up to 60 per cent on total energy costs.

“It records data for every one second of the operation,” Kumbla added. “For example, if the compressor is standstill or in unload power (the motor is running but it’s not delivering air), we will find out how often this is happening and translate it to a cost.”

By having multiple days of data, Atlas Copco can assist the business ownerto find new operational efficiencies, whether that’s running certain processes at different times or identifying when a compressor is running but doesn’t need to be, or simply by rebalancing when multiple compressors are running to maximise each compressor’s efficiency sweet spot.

The innovative Variable Speed Drive (VSD) compressors help to avoid such inefficiencies in environments where the demand for air isn’t completely consistent and constant. As the name suggests, a fixed speed air compressor operates at the same speed whenever it’s running.

By design, it always draws the amount of power needed to meet the maximum compressed air demand, even if demand is less than maximum. Because the speed of the motor can’t change, whenever the demand for air changes, an air inlet valve adjusts to allow either more or less air to flow out.

In contrast, a VSD air compressor can operate anywhere in the range between its minimum and maximum speed, and it automatically adjusts the speed (and power usage) so production of compressed air matches demand in real time. When demand increases, the motor speeds up.

When demand decreases, the motor slows down. This capability saves energy because the compressor doesn’t have to run flat out whenever it’s on, with a Free Air Delivery (FAD) increase of up to 21 per cent compared to fixed-speed models.

“By shifting to a variable speed drive, you can eliminate those energy losses laid out by the data logging we do,” he noted.

“In this way, the sales engineers and our authorised distributors become energy advisors, more than just selling boxes that compress and clean air.

Atlas Copco is built around its innovation but also backs that up with customer support. Our AIRchitect report is easy to understand and we have countless business owner testimonials relating directly to savings created from changing energy strategies.”

Connectivity and performance

Atlas Copco’s constant drive for innovation is heavily supported by its investment in research and development globally across all products. Innovation leads to tangible results for customers, for instance, compressors which use 30 per cent less oil than competitors.

“It drives us to better ourselves and be better than our last product,” Kumbla said. “We think 10 to 15 years ahead at times. For instance, we were the first to implement VSD and the first to integrate dryers and package them off.”

Another advancement for Atlas Copco which continues to improve user productivity is its SMARTLINK program – a software which gives customers the ability to monitor their compressed air systems through a web interface.

Remote monitoring is becoming one of the most critical needs of busineses today. SMARTLINK facilitates connectivity by receiving signals from compressors in the field to help manufacturers avoid shutdowns, improve safety, reliability and efficiency in the compressed air system installed in their facility.

“No other competitor in the world has the level of connectivity with its compressors,” he said. “As well as this, you look at smart features like a Smart Temperature Control System ensuring optimal oil temperature and injection, Boost Flow Mode to temporarily exceed maximum compressor capacity and intelligent drains to limit energy use and service intervals.”

Atlas Copco has employees across Australia available for advice, planning, installation, service, maintenance and the optimisation of existing compressor systems and offer the range of services of a global compressor manufacturer.

Choosing a compressed air product is always a big decision for any kind of business, so the experienced company does everything to actually prove how it will save money off the bottom line. This constant drive to serve the customer, in addition with a thirst for innovation, have combined to strengthen the company along its 150 year journey so far.