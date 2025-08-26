Factory to boardroom: Why real-time financial reporting matters

ERP platforms like SAP, NetSuite, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 are essential for enabling real-time reporting. Image: THINK b/stock.adobe.com

RSM Australia’s Richard Quaine examines how real-time financial reporting can bridge the gap between operations and finance in manufacturing.

In today’s manufacturing environment, split-second decisions can have long-term financial impacts. Yet despite rising inflation, ongoing supply chain disruptions and increasing operational complexities, many manufacturers still depend on outdated, retrospective financial reports to guide planning. Monthly or quarterly reporting no longer meets standards.

This reality first struck Richard Quaine, director of Audit and Assurance at RSM Australia, after seeing several family-owned manufacturers acquired by multinationals – only to be caught off guard by the unexpected level of oversight and reporting rigour required by global head offices.

“When those companies are sold to multinationals, suddenly they’re reporting to boards overseas – in the US or Europe – and the way they’ve been running things for 20 or 30 years is no longer fit,” said Quaine.

To remain competitive, Quaine believes manufacturers need real-time financial insights to enable quicker responses to risk, improve operational efficiency, and support better strategic decisions.

“Across all levels of the business, from the shop floor to the executive suite, real-time reporting is no longer optional, but essential,” he said.

The disconnect

The need for real-time reporting stems from a disconnect between the financial and operational sides of a business. Quaine said that while many manufacturers have digitised operations – robotics on the production line, real-time logistics tracking, and automated inventory systems – finance often remains reactive.

“One of the most common disconnects is timing – operations are dealing with real-time issues like production delays or supplier disruptions, while finance is often working with data that’s weeks or even months old,” said Quaine. “Without a shared reporting platform, decisions tend to be reactive rather than strategic.”

Another issue is the difference in granularity. While operations may track performance down to a specific machine or product batch, finance often focuses on high-level management accounts. This disconnect can lead to delayed visibility across cost overruns, inaccurate pricing decisions, and inefficient working capital management due to outdated accounts receivable and payable balances.

“The result is missed opportunities, preventable errors, and slower response times at exactly the moment when operational agility matters most,” he said.

What does real-time financial reporting look like

Quaine emphasised that real-time reporting isn’t about more data, but better data – available at the right time and in the right format. In a manufacturing context, this means continuous or daily financial insights that mirror operational performance, helping the finance department to shift from scorekeeper to strategic partner.

When production and finance systems are integrated, manufacturers gain a shared source of truth linking daily activity to long-term direction.

“It connects production, sales, inventory, and finance into a single view, so that leaders can understand the financial impact of decisions as they happen,” said Quaine. “All of this allows management to make course corrections on the fly, whether that’s reordering materials, adjusting labour, or reviewing pricing strategies.”

ERP platforms such as SAP, NetSuite, or Microsoft Dynamics 365 are key tools for the enablement of real-time reporting. Properly integrated these systems / tools can consolidate data across departments to provide instant visibility into performance. Examples include:

• Live dashboards tracking COGS, gross margin, and WIP by product line.

• Rolling cash flow forecasts based on current receivables, payables, and pipeline.

• Automated alerts for raw material thresholds to trigger timely procurement.

• Daily variance analysis comparing actual vs standard job costs.

• Real-time margin tracking by job or project.

“Inventory management becomes more precise, production planning more agile, and the entire operation becomes more responsive and lean,” said Quaine. “You can reroute jobs, adjust batch sizes, or shift labour in line with current margin and demand data.”

According to Quaine, ERP systems are further enhanced with automation and AI. These features allow for automated reconciliations and workflows that reduce manual error; predictive analytics for costing, pricing, and forecasting; and dynamic dashboards linking operations, sales, and finance.

Real-time insights deliver clarity and control

1. Stronger strategic decisions – Monitor margins, demand trends, and labour efficiency in near real-time to inform pricing and planning decisions.

2. Improved cash flow – Daily updates on receivables and payables enable better collections, timing of payments, and capital allocation or investment decisions.

3. Operational efficiency – Link finance and production data to detect cost blowouts early and optimise supplier negotiations or resourcing.

4. Enhanced governance – Flag budget variances or compliance issues sooner to improve audit readiness and risk management.

Challenges and considerations

Despite its benefits, Quaine acknowledged the path to real-time reporting can be difficult. Integration remains one of the biggest challenges, especially for businesses using legacy ERPs or siloed systems.

Implementation costs and resourcing are also key concerns, but Quaine suggested that staged rollouts can make the process more manageable.

“Many mid-sized manufacturers find success by starting with high-impact areas like inventory, margin reporting, or cash flow visibility,” he said.

Data integrity is another hurdle. If input data is inconsistent or flawed, the insights generated will be unreliable. Quaine emphasised that clean, structured, and reconciled data is essential; without it, real-time reporting can potentially amplify existing errors.

Equally important in Quaine’s mind is overcoming cultural resistance, as adopting real-time reporting requires a fundamental shift in mindset – from periodic reviews to continuous performance monitoring. It is not merely a systems upgrade; finance must evolve from retrospective scorekeeping to real-time performance management.

RSM: Here to help

The good news is that these challenges are solvable. RSM Australia’s ERP Consulting and Digital Advisory team specialises in systems transformation and real-time reporting enablement. As businesses seek to streamline operations, reduce reporting lags and improve data accuracy, the firm is seeing growing demand for ERP modernisation, automation and dashboard-driven insights.

While Quaine’s role as an external auditor focuses on financial reporting integrity and evaluating controls relevant to the audit, he works closely with the ERP & Digital Advisory team to keep up to date with these evolving trends. This collaboration allows him to bring timely and practical insights to audit clients, helping them strengthen governance, enhance transparency, and improve decision-making.

“I’ve seen how they help clients in multiple ways, like assessing and modernising their ERP architecture, automating data flows to reduce errors, and developing dashboards aligned to business drivers,” he said. “They also provide the training and change management needed to embed these tools effectively.”

Several manufacturers have already seen tangible results from adopting automation and real-time reporting tools. In one case, a food and beverage manufacturer halved its month-end close timeline from 15 days to seven by automating journal entries, variance analysis, and stock reconciliations.

“This freed up Finance staff to provide business partnering support during the month,” Quaine said. “Management had access to near-final numbers by day six or seven, enabling more agile decisions on pricing and promotions.”

In another example, an industrial manufacturer reduced stock obsolescence by over 20 per cent after implementing a live inventory dashboard that linked production and sales data. The system flagged low raw material levels in real-time, enabling proactive procurement and smoother production scheduling.

“This allowed them to avoid production delays and fulfil orders – ultimately strengthening both service levels and cost control,” Quaine said.

Looking ahead in real-time

Quaine believes traditional month-end reporting will still exist in the future, but will eventually take on a different role – more of a compliance -function than a management tool. The real shift will be in how finance supports operations between reporting cycles, using daily insights and predictive analytics.

“Finance teams that embrace real-time reporting will spend less time bookkeeping and more time driving performance. In short, finance is moving from the back office to the front line of strategic decision-making,” he said.

For making the business case, Quaine advises finance leaders to focus on outcomes that matter to operational decision-makers: faster forecasting, better working capital management, less waste, and closer alignment between pricing and profitability.

“It’s not just a finance tool – it’s a business enabler that empowers operations to make smarter, data-backed decisions,” he said.