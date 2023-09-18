Eye and hearing protection – the benefits of 3M PPE

Eye and hearing protection are critical in the paper and board industry to prevent injuries and promote workers’ health and safety.

Workers are often exposed to hazardous chemicals, flying debris, and loud noise levels while operating heavy machinery and equipment.

Without proper eye protection, workers are at risk of eye injuries such as corneal abrasions, lacerations, or even blindness.

Similarly, exposure to loud noise levels can cause permanent hearing loss if workers do not use appropriate hearing protection.

3M is a leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety equipment for various industries, including the paper and board industry.

The company offers a wide range of PPE products such as respirators, safety glasses, earplugs, and hearing protectors that are designed to protect workers from exposure to hazardous chemicals, dust, and noise.

The company has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality and reliable safety equipment that meets industry standards, making them a preferred choice for many companies seeking to protect their workers’ health and safety.

Several eye and ear PPE options are available for people that work in the paper and board industry.

The 3M Solus 1000 series protective eyewear features Scotchgard Anti-Fog lens coating which helps workers see clearly and longer – providing longer lasting fog resistance than traditional anti-fog coatings.

Also, removable temples enable the use of the optional strap as well as optional foam gasket helps reduce eye exposure.

The 3M Solus 1000 Series eyewear have been tested and certified to AS/NZS 1337.1:2010 and have a medium impact rating.

The 3M SecureFit Safety Glasses have a self-adjusting feature that allows them to fit a wide range of head sizes and shapes.

They also feature an anti-scratch coating, which helps to keep the lenses clear and scratch-free for longer.

The 3M Chemical Splash Goggles provide excellent protection against chemical splashes and droplets – adjustable strap offers a snug, customisable fit with an indirect ventilation that helps keep liquids out of the eyes and helps reduce fogging.

3M Goggle Gear Safety Goggles feature an adjustable headband that provides a secure and comfortable fit. They also have a removable foam lining that helps to absorb sweat and provide extra cushioning.

The 3M E-A-R Classic Earplugs are made from soft foam that conforms to the shape of the ear canal, providing a comfortable and secure fit.

Tested by an accredited laboratory in accordance with the requirements stipulated in AS/NZS 1270:2002.

3M’s PELTOR Optime earmuffs have a padded headband and ear cups that provide a comfortable fit even during extended use.

The earmuffs Includes double casing technology minimises resonance effect.

3M’s E-A-Rsoft Yellow Neons Earplugs are brightly coloured, making them easy to spot and distribute in the workplace.

They come with a Dual-Ear Validation System for an accurate quantitative assessment of noise reduction and individual hearing protection.

3M’s E-A-R Push-Ins Earplugs have a unique design that makes them easy to insert and remove suitable for wearers with dirty hands and fingers.

They are also made of a soft foam material that provides a comfortable fit for the user.

As an exclusive supplier of 3M products, Motion has the knowledge and tools to provide workers in the paper and board industry tailored advice for all their PPE needs.

For more information on 3M’s eye and ear PPE products, get in contact with your local Motion branch today.