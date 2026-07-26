A Export Finance Australia webinar will provide manufacturers with practical advice on exporting, accessing finance and navigating the challenges of international expansion.

For Australian manufacturers looking to grow, international markets can offer opportunities to expand customer bases, diversify revenue streams and build long-term business resilience. But global expansion also comes with challenges, from understanding new markets and managing risk to securing the finance needed to support growth.

To help manufacturers better understand what it takes to expand internationally, Export Finance Australia is hosting a free webinar, Navigating global expansion for Australian manufacturers, on Wednesday 29 July 2026.

Designed specifically for Australian manufacturers, the one-hour session will bring together industry and government experts to share practical insights and advice on accessing support for international growth.

According to Export Finance Australia, engaging early with trusted advisers and support organisations can help manufacturers identify opportunities and position themselves for sustainable growth.

Learning from those who have done it

A key feature of the webinar will be a discussion with Australian manufacturer, Thomas Global Systems, which has successfully expanded internationally, sharing first-hand insights into the realities of growing beyond Australia.

The session will explore what prompted the business to pursue international expansion, the strategies it adopted, challenges encountered along the way and lessons learned from establishing a presence in overseas markets.

For manufacturers at any stage of their export journey, hearing directly from businesses that have navigated similar challenges can provide valuable perspective and practical takeaways.

Expert guidance on government support and finance

The webinar will also feature experts from Austrade and Export Finance Australia, who will discuss the support available to Australian businesses seeking to grow internationally.

It will cover some of the common barriers manufacturers face when exporting or establishing overseas operations, and how early access to advice and finance can help businesses grow with greater confidence.

Practical takeaways for growth-focused manufacturers

Participants will leave with a clearer understanding of:

practical steps to prepare for international expansion;

common risks and challenges when entering new markets and how to manage them;

government support programs available to Australian exporters;

how finance can help manufacturers seize growth opportunities and scale internationally;

the ways Australian manufacturers are responding to complex global market conditions.

Supporting Australian manufacturers to compete

Export Finance Australia’s message to manufacturers is simple: no one takes on the world alone.

Whether a business is taking its first steps into exporting, establishing operations overseas or scaling production to meet international demand, having access to the right information, networks and financing can make all the difference.

Navigating global expansion for Australian manufacturers

Wednesday 29 July 2026

10:00am AEST

Online webinar (recording available to registered participants)

Register here> https://www.exportfinance.gov.au/manufacturing-webinar/