As Australian manufacturers face growing demands for decentralised production, energy efficiency, and thermal precision, climate control requirements are evolving just as quickly as the systems they support.

Whether deployed within high-precision machine enclosures, in outdoor process environments, or alongside industrial IT infrastructure, cooling systems are now expected to deliver more, with less.

Rittal’s newly expanded Blue e+ Chiller range responds directly to this challenge, offering three dedicated variants designed for performance, reliability, and energy-conscious operation in diverse environments. Each model reflects a system-based engineering approach, with integration, compliance, and uptime at its core.

Blue e+ Chiller – Precision Cooling for Manufacturing

With cooling capacities from 1.5 to 7 kW, this variant is engineered for demanding industrial conditions. It supports an ambient range of –5 °C to +50 °C and delivers ±0.5 K temperature accuracy, essential for maintaining thermal stability in precision manufacturing.

Through inverter-driven performance and microchannel technology, the unit reduces energy consumption by up to 70% and refrigerant volume by up to 55% , making it ideal for control cabinets, CNC systems, and other heat-sensitive machinery.

Blue e+ Outdoor Chiller – Built for Exposure

For decentralised systems and equipment housed outside production facilities, this variant ensures full performance in ambient conditions from –20 °C to +43 °C. The weather-resistant aluminium housing, UV coating, and integrated heater make it well-suited for external machine cooling, BESS units, or rooftop deployments.

Blue e+ Hybrid IT Chiller – Designed for Edge Infrastructure

Supporting IT loads up to 30 kW, the hybrid model offers free cooling functionality, automatically switching to passive cooling in lower temperatures. This reduces energy use by up to 90%, making it ideal for supporting smart factory infrastructure and containerised IT systems.

Engineered for Australian Conditions

Each Blue e+ Chiller is built for global deployment but backed by local Rittal support across Australia and New Zealand. With compact footprints, IoT readiness, and multi-voltage compatibility, they enable manufacturers to meet both performance and sustainability objectives, no matter where cooling is required.

Explore the Blue e+ Chiller Range