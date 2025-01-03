Expandable GPU-accelerated system comes with discrete graphics

Image: BST

Backplane Systems Technology has released VECOW’s RCX-3750 PEG. The Vecow RCX-3750 PEG is an expandable GPU-accelerated system, built to handle demanding AI, edge computing, and industrial tasks.

It is powered by Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors from the 14th generation (RPL-S Refresh/RPL-S/ADL-S), offering scalability and performance suited for AI inferencing and high-speed industrial applications.

The unit supports up to seven PCIe slots, allowing for the integration of dual 900W NVIDIA or AMD 2-slot full-length graphics cards. This gives the system a maximum power budget of 1800W, making it suitable for AI workloads and inferencing processes that require significant GPU power. Its I/O includes two GigE LAN ports with TSN, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, four COM ports, and 32 isolated DIO, ensuring a range of connectivity options.

Additionally, the system offers four SATA trays for 2.5-inch SSD/HDD, two front-access M.2 SSD trays, and three SIM card sockets for enhanced data storage and network capabilities. It operates in industrial environments with temperatures ranging from -25°C to 45°C and features flexible power input options ranging from DC 16V to 50V and AC 90V to 220V.

It is also designed for use in 3D mapping, high-speed AOI, and industrial edge computing.

Key features:

Workstation-grade platform: Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processor (14th gen, codename: RPL-S Refresh/RPL-S/ADL-S) running with Intel R680E PCH supports max 65W TDP CPU.

Max 1800W power budget supports dual 900W NVIDIA or AMD 2-slot full-length graphics card.

Flexible power input design with software ignition control: DC 16V to 50V.

Up to seven slot PCIe expansions with PCIe 4.0 x8 and PCIe x4 signals.

Two front-access M.2 and 2 2.5-inch SSD Tray, multiple 5G/WiFi/4G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS.

Company: Backplane Systems Technology

Phone: 02 9457 6400

Website: https://www.backplane.com.au/