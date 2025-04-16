Ecoplant: Driving compressed air efficiency intelligent control

Image: CAPS

In today’s competitive manufacturing landscape, optimising energy usage and minimising downtime are critical. Ecoplant, an advanced dynamic controls platform, delivers real-time, actionable insights that can unlock significant annual savings for your operations by enhancing the performance of your compressed air system.

Designed to identify inefficiencies and reduce costly downtime, Ecoplant leverages cutting-edge cloud-based monitoring and dynamic control technology to optimise energy use in real time. By integrating seamlessly with your existing compressed air infrastructure, it delivers both immediate and long-term operational benefits.

Delivering complete air and power solutions to Australian businesses for more than 45 years, CAPS is proud to offer Ecoplant as part of its product portfolio. As a global Ingersoll Rand company, Ecoplant is part of a trusted network committed to delivering world-class efficiency solutions tailored to local needs.

One of Ecoplant’s standout features is its compatibility with all major original equipment manufacturer compressed air systems. This flexibility means it can be integrated easily into existing setups, regardless of brand. Powered by advanced machine learning models, Ecoplant provides predictive maintenance insights and instant alerts for potential system failures, helping to ensure reliability and uninterrupted production.

Unlike traditional static systems, Ecoplant requires no upfront capital investment. There are no installation or maintenance fees—instead, a monthly subscription includes all necessary hardware and support. From day one, you start saving.

The platform’s intuitive dashboard delivers powerful reporting and real-time analytics, giving your team the information they need to make proactive decisions. As production demands fluctuate, Ecoplant dynamically adjusts system controls to maintain peak efficiency, detect leaks early, and respond instantly to changes—no manual intervention required.

Ecoplant also helps future-proof your operation. Its open architecture allows for seamless integration with new technologies as they emerge, ensuring your business remains agile and competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

This smart solution is yet another example of how CAPS delivers globally proven technologies, adapted to meet the unique challenges of Australian industry—backed by local service and expertise through our nationwide network of 10 branches.

Discover how Ecoplant and CAPS Care can optimise your operations. Contact the CAPS team on 1800 800 878 or visit www.caps.com.au/ecoplant